[WATCH] Unsold at IPL 2025 Auction, Former PBKS Star Takes Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Return Catch in Vitality Blast

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham gave a sheer display of his incredible reflexes by taking a mindboggling return catch in the ongoing Vitality Blast. The incident happened during a match between Durham and Lancashire.

On the penultimate ball of the final over of Lancashire’s chase, Neesham pulled out a rabbit out of his hat to dismiss Josh Bohannon off his own bowling and take the game down to the wire.

Watch the video of the catch below.

For the unversed, Neesham has previously also played in the IPL. He has played for four different franchises with his most IPL caps in a season (5) coming for Punjab Kings (PBKS). Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are the three other IPL team where he has plied his trade.

ALSO READ:

Jimmy Neesham delivered an all-round performance against Lancashire

Jimmy Neesham contributed across every department but his heroics went in vain eventually. Neesham, though, managed to get a breakthrough on the second-last ball of the match, Jack Blatherwick of Lancashire held onto his nerves on the last ball with one run left and managed to eke out a single as Durham lost a thriller.

Apart from the wicket of Bohannon, Neesham also snared Matty Hurst to finish the game with two scalps.

Earlier with the bat too, Neesham was the top-scorer of his side with an unbeaten 40* off 25 balls which propelled Durham to a competitive total of 150 for 6 in 20 overs.

With the win, Lancashire are now at the top of the points table of the North Group. with three wins in three games and 12 points. On the other hand, Durham faced their first defeat of the season after winning their opener and are currently placed at the sixth with one win and one loss.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.