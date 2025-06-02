News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
[WATCH] Unsold at IPL 2025 Auction, Former PBKS Star Takes Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Return Catch in Vitality Blast
watch

[WATCH] Unsold at IPL 2025 Auction, Former PBKS Star Takes Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Return Catch in Vitality Blast

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 2, 2025 - 2 min read
[WATCH] Unsold at IPL 2025 Auction, Former PBKS Star Takes Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Return Catch in Vitality Blast

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham gave a sheer display of his incredible reflexes by taking a mindboggling return catch in the ongoing Vitality Blast. The incident happened during a match between Durham and Lancashire.

On the penultimate ball of the final over of Lancashire’s chase, Neesham pulled out a rabbit out of his hat to dismiss Josh Bohannon off his own bowling and take the game down to the wire.

Watch the video of the catch below.

For the unversed, Neesham has previously also played in the IPL. He has played for four different franchises with his most IPL caps in a season (5) coming for Punjab Kings (PBKS). Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are the three other IPL team where he has plied his trade.

ALSO READ:

Jimmy Neesham delivered an all-round performance against Lancashire

Jimmy Neesham contributed across every department but his heroics went in vain eventually. Neesham, though, managed to get a breakthrough on the second-last ball of the match, Jack Blatherwick of Lancashire held onto his nerves on the last ball with one run left and managed to eke out a single as Durham lost a thriller.

Apart from the wicket of Bohannon, Neesham also snared Matty Hurst to finish the game with two scalps.

Earlier with the bat too, Neesham was the top-scorer of his side with an unbeaten 40* off 25 balls which propelled Durham to a competitive total of 150 for 6 in 20 overs.

With the win, Lancashire are now at the top of the points table of the North Group. with three wins in three games and 12 points. On the other hand, Durham faced their first defeat of the season after winning their opener and are currently placed at the sixth with one win and one loss.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Indian Premier League
Jimmy Neesham
PBKS
Vitality Blast
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Shreyas Iyer's Shot of The Tournament vs Jasprit Bumrah in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 Not His First; WATCH Video of Iyer's Incredible Skill

Shreyas Iyer’s Shot of The Tournament vs Jasprit Bumrah in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 Not His First; WATCH Video of Iyer’s Incredible Skill

5:31 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] Shreyas Iyer Furious at Shashank Singh’s Run-Out, Shows Anger Despite Punjab Kings Win Over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

[WATCH] Shreyas Iyer Furious at Shashank Singh’s Run-Out, Shows Anger Despite Punjab Kings Win Over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

In the 17th over, Shashank Singh was run out after hitting the ball to mid-on.
10:57 am
Sagar Paul
[WATCH] Mumbai Indians Owner, Hardik Pandya Left in Despair After Trent Boult Drops a Sitter of Nehal Wadhera During PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier Clash

[WATCH] Mumbai Indians Owner, Hardik Pandya Left in Despair After Trent Boult Drops a Sitter of Nehal Wadhera During PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier Clash

1:50 am
Chandra Moulee Das

[WATCH] After Slamming Double Century, India A Star Karun Nair Dismisses England Lions Centurion Dan Mousley

12:07 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Hardik Pandya six PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

[WATCH] Hardik Pandya Gets Rare 6 Runs After Wild Overthrow During PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

The overthrow incident took place in the 16th over of the Mumbai Indians innings as their captain Hardik Pandya was gifted six runs.
12:08 am
Vishnu PN
[WATCH] India A Star Sarfaraz Khan Shows Insane Reflexes, Grabs a Screamer at Slips Against England Lions

[WATCH] India A Star Sarfaraz Khan Shows Insane Reflexes, Grabs a Screamer at Slips Against England Lions

10:05 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.