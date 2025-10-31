Varun Chakaravarthy Outfoxes Tim David After Duo Play Mind Games in AUS vs IND 2nd T20I [WATCH]

Varun took two wickets in the AUS vs IND 2nd T20I.

India’s leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy outfoxed Australia’s Tim David after the duo played mind games coupled with on-field tactics during the AUS vs IND 2nd T20I.

Tim David and Varun Chakaravarthy Share a Light Moment

Chasing a modest 126-run target, Australia were cruising at 87/2 in eight overs, needing 39 runs off 73 balls, when David walked into bat at No. 4. Looking to put pressure and perhaps a touch of humour, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav placed Tilak Verma right under David’s nose at short leg, with a slip already in place. The move amused David, who shared a laugh with Tilak, his former Mumbai Indians teammate. Watching the proceedings, the commentators remarked:

“Who is practicing that? Tim David. He’s laughing — he sees the funny side of it.”

What followed felt straight out of a comedy reel. As Varun ran in to bowl his first delivery to David, the Aussie batter pulled away at the last moment, prompting the spinner to humorously return the gesture by aborting his next run-up, drawing smiles all around, from David, Tilak, and Suryakumar.

Varun Chakaravarthy v Tim David were playing some serious mind games 🧠 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/uuUPTSqwDD — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 31, 2025

The Commentators chimed in again: “Who is practicing that? Tim David. He’s laughing, he sees the funny side of it,” and after Varun’s fake run-up, “You could almost sense that was going to happen”.

Once play resumed, David calmly nudged his first legal delivery he faced towards long-on for a single instead of going for a huge six.

“And it all ended in a calm fashion, didn’t it?” came the observation from the box.

Varun Chakaravarthy Has the Last Laugh as India Bowlers Fight Back

However, the calm didn’t last long. Facing his second delivery from Varun, David tried a similar push for a single, but the ball bounced a bit more and hit the sticker of his bat, resulting in an easy return catch for Varun.

The commentators summed up the moment, saying, “Chipped and gone. Chakaravarthy well and truly wins that little psychological battle”.

David managed just 1 run off 2 balls as India’s bowlers made a remarkable comeback. Varun finished with 2 for 23 in his four overs, including key scalps of Travis Head (28 off 15 balls)and Tim David.

From 87/1, Australia reduced to 124/6, with Jasprit Bumrah, Varun, and Kuldeep Yadav picking up two wickets apiece.

Despite the late wobble, Marcus Stoinis finished the chase in the 14th over, guiding Australia to a four-wicket win with 40 balls to spare, taking a 1-0 lead in this five-game series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.