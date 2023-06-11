Watch: Virat Kohli mocks TV umpire after controversial Shubman Gill call

The Indian batting great let the TV umpire know of his disagreement with the decision given against his young teammate late on Day 4 of the WTC final.

Virat Kohli didn't hold back his disappointment at seeing young successor Shubman Gill fall to a controversial decision from the TV umpire on Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval.

Soon after the talented Indian opener was given out caught behind despite questionable proof for the third umpire to back his call, the batting great mocked the television official in the middle.

It happened after Kohli dispatched Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc for a boundary past the mid-off fielder. As Kohli sprinted to the other end, he stood firm, held his bat between his legs with Ajinkya Rahane standing next to him, and urged the TV umpire to review matters for the boundary.

In what was another amusing instance of Virat Kohli being at his animated best on the cricket field, the modern-day great was clearly still fuming at Gill's departure and the manner in which the youngster had been given out. He made sure to let the match officials know it by making hand gestures for a television review to be taken for a stroke hit past the mid-off. Only Kohli could've done it.

Kohli mocks TV umpire for Gill catch

In a clip doing the rounds on social media, Virat Kohli can be seen blazing Starc's full-pitched delivery to the long-off boundary. The batter then stood next to his unbeaten partner Rahane, kept the bat between his legs and stared directly at the cameras zooming into the pitch and the on-field action taking place in the WTC final.

WATCH: Furious Rohit Sharma argues with umpire after Shubman Gill's controversial dismissal

Kohli then mocked the third umpire by quering through gestures if he would be interested in even reviewing his stroke past the mid-off fielder for a boundary. It made for funny scenes but Kohli looked damn serious and offered no respite to the third umpire.



The great batter looked switched on from the very beginning of his innings late on Day 4 and ultimately finished with a promising 44 not out at stumps, keeping India's hopes alive for an unlikely victory at the Oval.

The Asian giants stand at 164/3 with 280 more runs to get to ensure they lift their maiden WTC crown in England, two years after the gutwrenching loss in the first final of the marquee tournament against New Zealand.