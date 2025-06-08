[WATCH] Adil Rashid Produces Magical Delivery To Outclass Shai Hope During England vs West Indies 2nd T20I

Adil Rashid dismissed Shai Hope for 49 during the second T20I between England and West Indies.

Veteran England spinner Adil Rashid showcased his magical brilliance with the ball to dismiss West Indies skipper Shai Hope during the second T20I in Bristol on Sunday.

Shai Hope was stumped by England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler off Adil Rashid’s delivery in the 11th over of West Indies’ innings. It was a deceptive leg-break delivery from Adil Rashid which persuaded Shai Hope to come forward.

The perfect leg-spinner 😍

Drift. Dip. Grip.

Adil Rashid is magic 🪄 pic.twitter.com/ZH8AoUVFwr — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 8, 2025

Shai Hope went for a drive, but ended up getting the outside edge onto Jos Buttler, who dismantled the stumps. By the time Buttler dismantled the stumps, Shai Hope seemed to have lost balance and stepped out of the crease. The umpire had no doubts on declaring Shai Hope out.

More to follow…