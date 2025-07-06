News
[WATCH] Akash Deep Breathes Fire Early on Day 5, Sends Harry Brook Packing in ENG vs IND 2nd Test
watch

[WATCH] Akash Deep Breathes Fire Early on Day 5, Sends Harry Brook Packing in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 6, 2025
3 min read

England lost a couple of quick wickets on the morning of Day 5 of the second Test.

[WATCH] Akash Deep Breathes Fire Early on Day 5, Sends Harry Brook Packing in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Akash Deep is showing India what they missed in the first Test in Leeds. The pacer, who has replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the second Test at Edgbaston, is reaping rewards on the biggest stage. After rain washed out 10 overs on the final day of the Test, Akash Deep came out for the Indians, all guns blazing. The 28-year-old pacer dismissed Ollie Pope early in the day to jolt England. India needed seven wickets to win the Test, whereas England would most likely play to draw the game, with more than 500 runs required to taste victory. The hosts have played their cricket very differently since the appointment of Brendon McCullum as the head coach, and to draw this Test, they will have to curb their instincts. 

India’s in-form speedster struck for the second time, dismissing Harry Brook early on Day 5. Brook was caught LBW in front, with the ball mopping back in sharply. The ball was pitched a tad bit outside the off-stump. It hit the seam and came in towards Brook to trouble him. The English white-ball skipper didn’t expect the ball to come back so much after pitching. As a result, he was caught off guard. However, the ball ended up hitting his back foot, just over the knee. The Indians appealed immediately, and the umpire had no doubt, raising his finger. Brook went for a review but was ruled out as the on-ground umpire’s decision was upheld. 

ALSO READ:

Here’s how Akash Deep dismissed Harry Brook to dent England’s chances of surviving against the Indian attack. 

Akash Deep – A Bright Start to the Test Career 

The speedster from Bengal is having a game to remember. Playing his first match on English soil, he has troubled the Englishmen in their backyard. The pacer bagged four wickets in the first innings. He is making his presence felt in the second innings as well. With a clean bowling action and upright wrist position at release, Akash Deep is replicating what Mohammed Shami did. A huge benefit of maintaining a good seam position is that it keeps the batter guessing. This is exactly what happened with Harry Brook and he was caught off guard. The delivery by Akash Deep had his name written all over it. 

The pacer has already scalped 23 wickets in the longest format of the game, in just eight matches. He has made an appearance in two Tests against each of Australia, England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. To add to that, Akash Deep had troubled some of the English batters in the Test on Indian soil. In just two Tests against the Three Lions, Deep has taken as many as 11 wickets, with eight of them coming in the ongoing second Test at Edgbaston. If he continues to bowl in the same manner as he is, India will have no doubts in making him a certainty in the playing XI alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Akash Deep
ENG vs IND
England
Harry Brook
India
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Gives Epic Reply to Harry Brook During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Rishabh Pant scored a quickfire 65 in the second innings of the second Test at Edgbaston.
1:11 am
Amogh Bodas
Akash Deep bowled Joe Root Edgbaston ENG vs IND 2nd Test Watch video

[WATCH] Akash Deep Cleans Up Joe Root With A Peach, Signals ‘I Am Here To Stay’ At Dressing Room During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

10:55 pm
CX Staff Writer
pat cummins catch keacy carty wi vs aus 2nd test

[WATCH] Pat Cummins Pulls Off A Stunning Return Catch To Dismiss Keacy Carty In WI vs AUS 2nd Test

West Indies managed to dismiss Australia for 286 in the first innings.
1:30 pm
Samarnath Soory
Ishan Kishan Nottinghamshire County

Ishan Kishan Imitates THIS Former Player During Nottinghamshire vs Somerset County Championship 2025 [WATCH]

He then followed it up with a couple of off-spinning balls before switching to around the wicket.
July 4, 2025
Ashish Satyam
Donovan Ferreira Smashes Mitchell Owen for 4 Sixes in an Over in MLC 2025

Delhi Capitals Star Smashes PBKS All-Rounder for 4 Sixes in an Over in MLC 2025 Including One out of the Stadium [WATCH]

He scroed an unbeaten 37 runs off just nine balls.
July 3, 2025
Sagar Paul
'You Don't Want To Hear From Me' – Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ben Stokes Involved in Verbal Battle During 2nd ENG vs IND Test [WATCH]

‘You Don’t Want To Hear From Me’ – Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ben Stokes Involved in Verbal Battle During 2nd ENG vs IND Test [WATCH]

July 2, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
