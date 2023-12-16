WATCH: Angry Suryakumar Yadav points finger at Arshdeep Singh in team bus

The video which has now become viral on social media, shows Suryakumar engaged in what appears to be a serious conversation while raising a finger at Arshdeep.

India's stand-in T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav has been in outstanding form in recent Proteas series, consistently displaying his ability to score runs effortlessly. In the decisive final match against South Africa last night (December 15) in Johannesburg, the 33-year-old showcased his brilliance by achieving his fourth century in the shortest format. Leading the team from the front, he played a remarkable innings, scoring 100 runs off 56 balls and contributing to India's series-leveling victory to tie the score at 1-1.

Post-game, an interesting incident occurred on the team bus involving Suryakumar and pacer Arshdeep Singh. A video of the interaction has circulated on social media and has now gone viral, showing Suryakumar engaged in what appears to be a serious conversation while pointing a finger at Arshdeep. The true nature of their exchange, whether it was genuine frustration or a light-hearted prank, remains unclear.

IND vs SA 3rd T20 Highlights

Earlier, courtesy of Suryakumar's stellar performance, India set a formidable total of 201/7 in their allotted 20 overs, which ultimately propelled the Men in Blue to a resounding victory by 106 runs. Additionally, on his birthday, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav made a significant impact by becoming the first player to achieve a five-wicket haul in T20Is.

Yadav finished with exceptional figures of 5/17 in just 2.5 overs, securing key wickets, including that of David Miller. His outstanding contribution played a crucial role in dismissing South Africa for a mere 95 runs. As India gears up for a thrilling three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting on Sunday, December 17, Yadav will look to maintain his remarkable form and continue contributing to the team's success.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Alex Carey tries to repeat Bairstow-like stumping against PAK but fails

Suryakumar Yadav intense reaction to Arshdeep Singh following the third T20I against South Africa 👀#SAvsIND #SuryakumarYadav #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/HvYLsyIcKQ — OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) December 15, 2023

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.