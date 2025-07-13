[WATCH] Ben Stokes Mocks Shubman Gill With Clap As Tempers Flare In a Dramatic End To Day 4 of ENG vs IND 3rd Test

India's top-order collapsed in hunt of 193

The end to the penultimate day of the third Test between India and England imitated the end of the third day at Lord’s but with only the batting and bowling sides exchanging duties.

On Day 3 of the match, India had only few mins left to pack in as many overs they could, but Zak Crawley’s constant pausing for sight-screen adjustment and get some medical attention left Indian captain Shubman Gill fuming.

Even though just one over was possible at the end of the third day, there was so much drama and words hurled at each other between Indian fielders, bowler Jasprit Bumrah and England’s opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett.

Gill was in Crawley’s face, both wagging their fingers at each other while others joined in, with KL Rahul telling Duckett to back off after he walked up to face Gill.

Shubman Gill & Co. didn’t come to be played around, 𝙠𝙮𝙪𝙣𝙠𝙞 𝙔𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙚𝙠𝙝𝙣𝙚 𝙣𝙖𝙝𝙞, 𝙨𝙞𝙠𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙚 𝙖𝙖𝙮𝙚 𝙝𝙖𝙞𝙣!#ENGvIND 👉 3rd TEST, DAY 4 | SUN 13th JULY, 2:30 PM | Streaming on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/ix13r7vtja — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 12, 2025

The frustrations spilled over to Day 4 as the fired-up Indians dismissed England for 192 after both sides posted the same total of 387 in the first innings.

Mohammed Siraj celebrated in Duckett’s face after getting his wicket, while Ben Stokes got no attention from Rahul after being hit in the groin by Bumrah’s peaking delivery.

The back and forth continued till the end of Day 4 as England removed four wickets, with the wickets of Karun Nair, Gill and Akash Deep falling in the final 30 mins.

Crawley, who was fielding near the boundary, moved into the slip cordon to sledge Rahul which the opener didn’t take kindly. Both had an argument as Duckett tried to calm things down.

PEAK TEST CRICKET🔥#AkashDeep isn’t taking it from anyone and this is why we pay our internet bills.#ENGvIND 👉 3rd TEST, DAY 5, MON, 14 JUL, 2:30 PM, on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/J6biA573VN — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 13, 2025

Then Brydon Carse, who is in the middle of a fiery spell, was taunted by Akash Deep to hurry up with his bowling when things exploded. With the crowd jeering the visitors, Stokes copied his counterpart Gill and gave it back to Rahul by clapping.

England, India with equal chance to win Lord’s Test

With Carse’s spell coming to an end, Stokes put himself up to the task of ending the day on a high and accomplished it with the wicket of Deep with a seaming delivery that uprooted the off-stump.

Despite losing four wickets, India still have the chance to win the match and make it 2-1 for the series. Rahul is unbeaten on 33 with four more recognised batsmen still to bat with 135 runs needed in the match.

However, one spell could derail the entire chase with Carse and Stokes both fired up from their evening exploits.

