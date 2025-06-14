[WATCH] Bowler Turns Footballer, Steals a Run Out With His Footwork in TNPL 2025

Siechem Madurai Panthers posted a total of 150/8 in 20 overs

Run outs, along with over throws are some of the most entertaining parts of watching league cricket. The fielders and the bowlers getting lost in the moment is a big reason for a variety of these hilarious situations which make entire matches memorable.

An unexpected impact of the ball caused a moment like that during the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 match between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Dindigul Dragons at the SCF Ground in Salem on Saturday.

Spinner DT Chandrasekar gets lucky with run-out in TNPL 2025

Dindigul, led by Ravichandran Ashwin, opted to bowl first which was immediately proved to be the right decision. Even though the Panthers raced to 43 runs in 4.2 overs, Varun Chakravarthy removing Ram Arvindh halted their momentum.

Left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar put further brakes on the innings as he removed Balchander Anirudh. He returned for the 14th over and got lucky when Panthers’ left-hander Atheeq Ur Rahman smashed a slot ball back at the spinner who had his trailing leg sticking outwards.

இப்படி ஒரு Run Out-ஐ யாரும் பார்த்திருக்க மாட்டோம் 🤩



📺 தொடர்ந்து காணுங்கள் | TNPL 2025 | Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers | Star Sports தமிழில் #TNPLOnJioStar #TNPL #TNPL2025 pic.twitter.com/QxWb7B5AlZ — Star Sports Tamil (@StarSportsTamil) June 14, 2025

The ball hit his boot and ricocheted on to the stumps at the non-striker’s end bringing an unfortunate end to Panthers’ captain NS Chaturved’s innings at 15 as he just outside the crease at the time.

Chandrasekar was seen smiling at his good fortune as the wicket helped Dindigul tighten the screw around the Panthers.

Panthers’ run rate further slowed down and had to rely on Atheeq’s 50 off 41 balls while the other batters returned back to the dug-out for paltry scores.

They ended their innings at 150/8 in 20 overs as medium pacer G Periyaswamy also struck twice at the death.

Ravichandran Ashwin scores 49 off 29 balls as an opener

Ashwin went wicketless but managed to give away just 27 runs.

In reply, Ashwin returned to his old batting position and opened the innings with Shivam Singh as the pair coasted through the easy target by clobbering 124 runs in 10.3 overs. Ashwin departed just one run short of a fifty as he scored six fours and three sixes in his 29-ball stay.

Shivam remained unbeaten on 86 off 41 balls as Dindigul knocked off the target in just 12.3 overs and won by nine wickets.

Dindigul Dragons are currently third in the table with two wins and a defeat behind Chepauk Super Gillies and Salem Spartans.

