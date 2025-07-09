[WATCH] Former Mumbai Indians Pacer Splits A Stump In Half In A Bizarre Incident In T20 Blast

Stumps being split lengthwise is a rare sight in cricket
The sight of someone like Brett Lee, Shoaib Akhtar or Jeff Thomson thundering in with the ball was a sight of worry not just for batters, but also the umpires and organisers because these speed merchants could not only break bones, but were capable of shattering bats, helmets and stumps.
Broken bats are the most common sight in cricket as the willow surfaces have chipped edges and tiny invisible fissures that could break on impact. But breaking the stumps are much freakish in nature as it requires a manufacturing flaw or searing pace to shatter them.
2/0
235/9
146/10
185/5
South Korea Won by 39 runs
12/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
57/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match abandoned due to rain (With toss)
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
125/2
213/9
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Australians have made it happen on multiple occasions as Lee slashed the top part of an off-stump in the 2000s like a pencil sharpener while the likes of Shaun Tait and Mitchell Starc, both express pacers, broke the middle stump in the area where cameras are embedded.
Following in their footsteps, former Mumbai Indians pacer Riley Meredith broke the stumps in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast in England while playing for Somerset.
However, the 28-year-old managed to split the leg-stump in half lengthwise while directly landing a low full toss. The unusual site left Essex’s opening batter Michael Pepper rooted to the crease for a moment while staring back at the stump that lay half-broken on the ground.
Meredith looked amused as he celebrated the wicket and took the halved stump pieces to the umpire.
ALSO READ:
The dismissal triggered Essex’s collapse as they were all out for 130 within 14.1 overs while chasing a big target of 226.
Noah Thain was the topscorer for Essex with 38 off 17 balls.
Earlier in the match, Essex captain Simon Harmer elected to bowl first which seemed like a bad idea on a flat wicket at Taunton.
Rajasthan Royals’ batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore starred for Somerset with a brilliant 90 off 39 balls which contained eight boundaries and seven sixes.
Somerset are currently top of the South Group points table with 36 points gained from the nine wins off the 11 matches they played.
Essex, meanwhile, are bottom of the pile at ninth after winning just one of their 11 matches in the T20 Blast so far.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.