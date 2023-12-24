WATCH: Gautam Gambhir reveals his favourite IPL team and explains why

Former captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Gautam Gambhir recently revealed that his favorite IPL team is the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), surprising many fans. Gambhir provided a playful explanation for his unexpected choice during a lighthearted interview with Sportskeeda.

In a rapid-fire round where he was instructed to give 'Wrong answers only,' Gambhir, the top-scorer in India's 2011 World Cup final, amusingly named RCB as his favorite IPL team, accompanied by a sly smile. The interviewer playfully prodded Gambhir to explain his choice for favoring RCB.

To this, the 2-time IPL winning skipper gave a cheeky response, saying: “The whole world knows about it”

Gambhir opens up on his fight with Kohli

For the ongoing series between India and South Africa, Gautam Gambhir joined the Star Sports commentary panel. When the conversation shifted to Virat Kohli, Gambhir openly acknowledged that any conflicts between them have been confined to the cricket field, emphasizing that they share a cordial relationship off the field.

The first major clash between Gambhir and Kohli occurred during the IPL 2015 season, when both were skippers at KKR and RCB respectively. Again, earlier this year during IPL 2023, the two found themselves in a face-off once again with Gambhir serving as the mentor for Lucknow Supergiants (LSG).

During a pre-match show for the Proteas tour, Gambhir was quizzed about Virat Kohli's 50th ODI century, achieved in the World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand. The host specifically inquired about the bowler against whom Kohli reached his century and Gambhir promptly identified Lockie Ferguson.

Gambhir then wore a rare smile and clarified that any 'ladai' between him and Kohli is strictly confined to the cricketing arena.

