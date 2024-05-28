WATCH: Intense battle between former Indian pacer and Pakistan Test captain in County Championship

The County Championship Division Two match between Northamptonshire and Yorkshire saw an intrguing battle between a former Indian fast bowler and Pakistan Test Captain.

Former India pacer Siddarth Kaul was involved in an intense battle with current Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood in Division Two County Championship game between Northamptonshire and Yorkshire. Both the players came face-to-face with each other for the first time in Yorkshire's first innings, where Masood scored a brilliant half-century while batting at No. 3.

Shan Masood scored 60 runs off 128 balls but was ultimately dismissed by Siddarth Kaul, leading to the start of an intriguing battle. Yorkshire took a crucial 61-run lead after the end of first innings of both the teams. The battke in the second innings started with Masood coming in to bat at No. 4 as Yorkshire seamer Dominic Leech was sent in to open as a nightwatchman.

WATCH: Intense battle between Siddarth Kaul and Shan Masood

Shan Masood vs Siddharth Kaul was a fascinating battle between bat and ball pic.twitter.com/ZyEPXr8zes — Vitality County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 26, 2024

Masood started his innings tentatively as Kaul troubled him with some movement with the new ball. But the left-hander started gaining confidence as he played more balls. He struck a few crisp boundaries off Kaul on both sides of the wicket.

The Pakistan captain survived a close lbw call when a ball from Siddarth Kaul hit him right on the front pad. But the umpire didn't give him out. A few balls later, he was beaten outside off-stump as well. But he showed intent which disrupted the bowler's lines and lengths.

On the last day of the match, Masood was more aggresive with his strokeplay as he hit Kaul over midwicket for three times as well. Masood ended his innings on an unbeaten 131 off just 154 balls, which included 13 fours and 4 sixes. Meanwhile, Siddarth Kaul was expensive with 2-92 in 16 overs.

Chasing 326 to win, Northamptonshire finished at 250-8 as the match ended in a thrilling draw. Shan Masood had a brilliant match as he scored a half-century and a century. Meanwhile, Siddarth Kaul picked up 4-173 in the match.

Siddarth Kaul has picked up 13 wickets in 3 County championship games so far at an average of 29.84. Karun Nair, another India international, is also playing for Northamptonshire along side Kaul. Meanwhile, Masood is having a wonderful County season so far with 502 runs in 7 games at an average of 50.20.

