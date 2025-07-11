[WATCH] Jasprit Bumrah Leaves Ben Stokes & Joe Root Stunned With Cracking Deliveries At Lord’s On Day 2 Of ENG vs IND 3rd Test

England ended Day 1 at 251/4 in the third Test at Lord's.

Jasprit Bumrah has arrived! India’s ace speedster had jolted England early on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test at the Home of Cricket. The hosts were 251/4 at stumps on the opening day of the Test. India were in dire need of a breakthrough, and Bumrah has stepped up right when his team wanted him to. He dismissed Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Chris Woakes in a matter of seven deliveries to give India the upper hand. Stokes and Root had set up an 88-run partnership and were looking well set for a big one. But the Indian ace dismissed both of them and went on to send Woakes back for a golden duck. England were on the receiving end of some fiery bowling from the Indians.

All matches (52) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 ECS-W Belgium, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Result – oneday – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W 77/10 ASM-W 247/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 GBT 153/3 TRK 149/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 GBT – BUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TRK – BUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TRK – GBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW – FELW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW – BJKW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 FELW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BJKW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 OSTG 130/6 ATPG 127/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA 28/2 HAST 118/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 134/7 CCC 133/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 18/0 NAJC 153/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 DC – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – CD – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 JER – SCOT 60/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – ITA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – ALECC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 SUL – RLC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB 203/8 THUO 94/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS – MINY – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW 116/4 YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – GER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W – HAM-W – Fixtures Standings

The delivery from Jasprit Bumrah to dismiss Stokes was a beauty. After pitching, it came in sharply to surprise the English skipper. However, by the time the latter got his bat down, it was too late and his stumps were completely castled. What stood out in this delivery by Bumrah was the seam position. He castled Joe Root’s stumps as well in his very next over. Root went for a cover drive to a delivery that was not very full, and took an inside-edge onto the stumps. On the very next delivery, Woakes attempted a shot but wasn’t able to connect. Ravindra Jadeja was the only one who heard a nick and insisted Shubman Gill to take a review. As it turned out, the snicko-meter showed a nick, and Woakes had to walk back. From a position of advantage, Bumrah pushed England into a corner as soon as he got a chance to sneak in. Skipper Shubman Gill will be very pleased with the way his bowlers have turned up on Day 2.

Watch how Bumrah castled the stumps, sending Ben Stokes back without getting to the fifty-run mark.

What a start to Day 2! 🤩#BenStokes has to depart after an absolute peach of a delivery from #JaspritBumrah! 😎#ENGvIND 👉 3rd TEST, DAY 2 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/mg732JcWfD pic.twitter.com/EotuvlErOr — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 11, 2025

ALSO READ:

Jasprit Bumrah Troubles England

The Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer wreaked havoc on the morning of the second day, taking three wickets in the first 30 minutes of play. With his unique action, he tends to rush the batter, leaving no time to make a decision. Being reduced to 270/7 from 251/4, the situation went down too quickly for the hosts. England opted to bat first for only the second time at home since 2022. India will be hoping to get the tail early, as conditions look good to bat. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is well poised at 1-1 after both teams have made a mark in the first two Tests of the series.

More to follow…