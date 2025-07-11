News
[WATCH] Jasprit Bumrah Leaves Ben Stokes & Joe Root Stunned With Cracking Deliveries At Lord's On Day 2 Of ENG vs IND 3rd Test
[WATCH] Jasprit Bumrah Leaves Ben Stokes & Joe Root Stunned With Cracking Deliveries At Lord's On Day 2 Of ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Amogh Bodas

Last updated: July 11, 2025

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 11, 2025
3 min read

England ended Day 1 at 251/4 in the third Test at Lord's.

[WATCH] Jasprit Bumrah Leaves Ben Stokes & Joe Root Stunned With Cracking Deliveries At Lord's On Day 2 Of ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Jasprit Bumrah has arrived! India’s ace speedster had jolted England early on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test at the Home of Cricket. The hosts were 251/4 at stumps on the opening day of the Test. India were in dire need of a breakthrough, and Bumrah has stepped up right when his team wanted him to. He dismissed Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Chris Woakes in a matter of seven deliveries to give India the upper hand. Stokes and Root had set up an 88-run partnership and were looking well set for a big one. But the Indian ace dismissed both of them and went on to send Woakes back for a golden duck. England were on the receiving end of some fiery bowling from the Indians. 

The delivery from Jasprit Bumrah to dismiss Stokes was a beauty. After pitching, it came in sharply to surprise the English skipper. However, by the time the latter got his bat down, it was too late and his stumps were completely castled. What stood out in this delivery by Bumrah was the seam position. He castled Joe Root’s stumps as well in his very next over. Root went for a cover drive to a delivery that was not very full, and took an inside-edge onto the stumps. On the very next delivery, Woakes attempted a shot but wasn’t able to connect. Ravindra Jadeja was the only one who heard a nick and insisted Shubman Gill to take a review. As it turned out, the snicko-meter showed a nick, and Woakes had to walk back. From a position of advantage, Bumrah pushed England into a corner as soon as he got a chance to sneak in. Skipper Shubman Gill will be very pleased with the way his bowlers have turned up on Day 2. 

Watch how Bumrah castled the stumps, sending Ben Stokes back without getting to the fifty-run mark.

ALSO READ:

Jasprit Bumrah Troubles England

The Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer wreaked havoc on the morning of the second day, taking three wickets in the first 30 minutes of play. With his unique action, he tends to rush the batter, leaving no time to make a decision. Being reduced to 270/7 from 251/4, the situation went down too quickly for the hosts. England opted to bat first for only the second time at home since 2022. India will be hoping to get the tail early, as conditions look good to bat. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is well poised at 1-1 after both teams have made a mark in the first two Tests of the series. 

More to follow…

