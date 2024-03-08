WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah plays a classical cover drive off Mark Wood; entire Indian dressing room applauds

Jasprit Bumrah played a perfect cover-drive off Mark Wood during the latter stages of Day 2.

The Indian dressing room applauded Bumrah's classical cover-drive off Mark Wood.

The fifth Test between India and England has tilted heavily in India’s favour. Resuming Day 2 at 135/2, India’s overnight batters Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a blazing start to put India in command. Both the batters scored freely and took the English bowlers to the cleaners. The straight six by Shubman Gill to James Anderson was the hallmark of that session.

England removed both the set batters after lunch before the youngsters Devdutt Padikkal and Sarfaraz Khan formed a useful partnership to frustrate the visiting bowlers.

But in the third session of the day, England’s spinners made a comeback. Dhruv Jurel threw his wicket away, which was the start of a spectacular collapse and brought the visitors into the game. India lost three wickets for just one run to slide from 427/5 to 428/8.

But Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav steadied India’s ship with a stubborn partnership. Kuldeep played some attractive sweep shots while Bumrah looked solid during his knock and played some delightful drives as well.

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah plays a classical cover drive off Mark Wood

As the end of the day was approaching, Mark Wood was given the ball by Ben Stokes for a late burst. In his very first ball, Wood was hit for a delightful boundary by Jasprit Bumrah. Mark Wood bowled a full-length ball outside off stump and Bumrah laced his drive perfectly to the cover boundary by placing it between cover and mid-off.

England’s captain Ben Stokes dived in vain as the ball went past him easily. Bumrah had used the fast bowler’s pace to great effect here. The Indian dressing room was seen applauding the fantastic shot and Bumrah also enjoyed it.

Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav prevented any further wicket to fall and took India to 473/8 at stumps on Day 2. Their partnership is 45* and both will look to add on a few useful runs on Day 3.

