khaleel ahmed jonny bairstow county championship essex vs yorkshire
watch

[WATCH] Khaleel Ahmed Dismisses Jonny Bairstow After Fierce Battle As Duo Rekindle MI vs CSK Rivalry In County Championship

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 1, 2025
3 min read

The pacer had picked up a four-fer in his recent outing with India A

khaleel ahmed jonny bairstow county championship essex vs yorkshire

Khaleel Ahmed had an impressive outing with India A during their recent tour of England against England Lions in Canterbury and Northampton.

The Chennai Super Kings pacer was part of the India A playing XI in the second game against Northampton and made a big impact in the first innings. From the 19 overs he bowled, the left-armer claimed four wickets for 70 runs as the visitors gained a slender 21-run lead.

Khaleel Ahmed and Jonny Bairstow rekindle MI vs CSK rivalry after IPL

Despite having an average Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with CSK where he claimed 15 wickets from 14 matches at an economy of 9.5, Khaleel continued his excellent form in red-ball cricket after he claimed 18 wickets from eight innings for Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

Jonny Bairstow, meanwhile, was a late addition to the Mumbai Indians squad as England and South African players left after the league phase due to international commitments. The England veteran made an instant impact in the Eliminator against Gujarat Titans as he smashed 47 off 22 balls which proved to be a match-winning knock.

ALSO READ:

In the Qualifier 2, he smashed 38 off 24 balls as his team put on a target of 203/6 in 20 overs.

Soon after returning from the IPL, Bairstow helped Yorkshire take a first innings lead in the County game against Nottinghamshire with a measured 41 off 80 balls.

Khaleel Ahmed dismisses Jonny Bairstow in County Championship

In the ongoing game against Essex, he faced off against an old foe in the form of Khaleel whom he dispatched for a boundary nonchalantly after receiving a ball on the fifth stump.

Khaleel kept bowling from over the wicket and angled the old ball into Bairstow trying to find an edge. Bairstow, at the other end, tried to find width and drive the left-armer through the off-side but only managed to pick the fielders inside the circle.

Then Khaleel bowled a short-pitched ball on the fourth stump line which Bairstow tried to slash but missed.

Khaleel seemingly found the batter’s aggressiveness on the line and bowled another short ball further away from the fifth stump as Bairstow reached out and only nicked it to the keeper Michael Pepper.

It broke the partnership of 41-run stand between Adam Lyth and Bairstow, who walked back after scoring 29 runs.

Currently Yorkshire are close to taking a first innings lead, thanks to fifties from Adam Lyth (84) and Matt Revis (89 not out).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
Essex
Jonny Bairstow
Khaleel Ahmed
Mumbai Indians
Yorkshire
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

luan de pretorius zim vs sa 1st test

[WATCH] Lhuan-dre Pretorius Gets Massive Reprieve After Umpiring Error During ZIM vs SA 1st Test, No DRS As Zimbabwe Left Disappointed

South Africa lost their top four in quick succession on Day 1
June 28, 2025
Samarnath Soory
[WATCH] Ishan Kishan Flaunts Wide Range of Strokes on County Debut As He Pushes for a Test Recall With a Knock of 87

June 28, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das

[WATCH] Ishan Kishan Flaunts Wide Range of Strokes on County Debut; Pushes for a Test Recall With a Knock of 87

June 28, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Drop Catch Denies Andre Rusell Wicket of Glenn Phillips off Last Ball With One To Win in MLC 2025 Thriller

Drop Catch Denies KKR Star Wicket of Gujarat Titans Batter off Last Ball With One To Win in MLC 2025 Thriller [WATCH]

With this win, Washington Freedom moved to second place on the points table with five wins from six matches.
June 27, 2025
Sagar Paul
Jayden Seales Gives Pat Cummins a Send-Off, Points to Pavilion After Taking His Wicket on Day 1 of WI vs AUS 1st Test

[WATCH] Jayden Seales Gives Pat Cummins a Send-Off, Points to Pavilion After Taking His Wicket on Day 1 of WI vs AUS 1st Test

Jayden Seales Seales finished with figures of 5 for 60.
June 26, 2025
Sagar Paul
Australia Nemesis Shamar Joseph Denied Travis Head Wicket By Dubious 3rd Umpire Decision

June 26, 2025
CX Staff Writer

Australia Nemesis Shamar Joseph Denied Travis Head Wicket By Dubious 3rd Umpire Decision

June 26, 2025
CX Staff Writer

[WATCH] Yashasvi Jaiswal Drops Ben Duckett, Takes Tally To Four In Test Match, Leaves Mohammed Siraj Furious In England’s Run Chase

Yashasvi Jaiswal's fielding woes continued during the first Test between England and India in Leeds.
June 24, 2025
Vishnu PN
