nitish kumar reddy eng vs ind 3rd test ben duckett zak crawley wickets
watch

[WATCH] Nitish Reddy Strikes Twice To Remove Both England Openers At Lord's In ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 10, 2025
2 min read

England openers were back in the pavilion within a gap of four balls

nitish kumar reddy eng vs ind 3rd test ben duckett zak crawley wickets

Jasprit Bumrah tried but Rishabh Pant dropped a close one. Mohammed Siraj got a couple of balls to move away, but didn’t get close. Akash Deep got the ball to spit off the surface, but didn’t open the account. However, it was young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy that struck gold for India in the third Test against England.

Bowling up the hill, Reddy managed to tempt opener Ben Duckett to play a strong pull down the legside which took a feather off his glove which Pant dived to complete an excellent catch.

Nitish Kumar Reddy sends back Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

The very next ball, captain Shubman Gill dived at full stretch to his right at gully as Zak Crawley chopped it, but failed to get his fingers under it.

Reddy was not disheartened as he pulled out a magical delivery which swung into Crawley and then straightened on the bounce, taking a good edge to Pant.

In a matter of four balls, Reddy had two wickets to his name after some great work by the other frontline pacers.

In the very next over, Siraj came close to getting the wicket of Ollie Pope who got a thick edge off a delivery moving away from him, but the ball fell just an inch short of KL Rahul at second slip.

ALSO READ:

England were fortunate in the first hour of Day 1 as they managed to nick a few deliveries but survived thanks to the visitors trying to figure out their fielding positions up the slope.

Despite facing dangerous deliveries, Joe Root and Pope managed to get through their initial overs to take England past 50.

India bring back Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer returns to England Test whites after four years

India made just one change from their series-leveling victory in Birmingham as they brought in pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for Prasidh Krishna. They kept Washington Sundar as the second spinner in the side as the southpaw also provides depth to the batting order.

There was no place for left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. England, meanwhile, welcomed Jofra Archer into the Test playing XI after four long years during which he suffered multiple injuries along his bowling arm and was rested for the second Test despite being named in the squad.

Ben Duckett
ENG vs IND
England
India
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Zak Crawley
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Australia speedster Kane Richardson revealed an interesting anecdote involving Mitchell Starc and Daniel Worrall.

When Mitchell Starc Signalled to Dressing Room To Send Out Nightwatchman To Seek Revenge for Being Hit on the Head [WATCH]

The incident occurred in the 2015/16 Sheffield Shield game between New South Wales and South Australia.
1:47 pm
Darpan Jain
riely meredith splits stump in half vitality blast t20 somerset vs essex

[WATCH] Former Mumbai Indians Pacer Splits A Stump In Half In A Bizarre Incident In T20 Blast

Stumps being split lengthwise is a rare sight in cricket
1:22 pm
Samarnath Soory
[WATCH] Akash Deep Breathes Fire Early on Day 5, Sends Harry Brook Packing in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

[WATCH] Akash Deep Breathes Fire Early on Day 5, Sends Harry Brook Packing in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

England lost a couple of quick wickets on the morning of Day 5 of the second Test.
July 6, 2025
Amogh Bodas

[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Gives Epic Reply to Harry Brook During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Rishabh Pant scored a quickfire 65 in the second innings of the second Test at Edgbaston.
July 6, 2025
Amogh Bodas
Akash Deep bowled Joe Root Edgbaston ENG vs IND 2nd Test Watch video

[WATCH] Akash Deep Cleans Up Joe Root With A Peach, Signals ‘I Am Here To Stay’ At Dressing Room During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

July 5, 2025
CX Staff Writer
pat cummins catch keacy carty wi vs aus 2nd test

[WATCH] Pat Cummins Pulls Off A Stunning Return Catch To Dismiss Keacy Carty In WI vs AUS 2nd Test

West Indies managed to dismiss Australia for 286 in the first innings.
July 5, 2025
Samarnath Soory
