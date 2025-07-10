[WATCH] Nitish Reddy Strikes Twice To Remove Both England Openers At Lord’s In ENG vs IND 3rd Test

England openers were back in the pavilion within a gap of four balls

Jasprit Bumrah tried but Rishabh Pant dropped a close one. Mohammed Siraj got a couple of balls to move away, but didn’t get close. Akash Deep got the ball to spit off the surface, but didn’t open the account. However, it was young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy that struck gold for India in the third Test against England.

Bowling up the hill, Reddy managed to tempt opener Ben Duckett to play a strong pull down the legside which took a feather off his glove which Pant dived to complete an excellent catch.

All matches (57) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA 172/5 PHL 176/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL 246/7 SK 134/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Pallekele Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 BUL 217/6 GBT 222/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 BUL – TRK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 GBT – TRK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 GBT – BUL – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA 160/8 HAST 159/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL 110/8 OSTG 58/4 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW – LEUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR 155/7 NAJC 177/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 20/1 CCC 134/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – DC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 DC – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – CD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 JER – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – ITA – Fixtures Standings Toss – test – London India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – MUR 44/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – CHK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – ALECC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB – THUO – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU 131/10 MINY 132/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS – MINY – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – OAW 163/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – RWT – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN 115/3 TAN 154/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – GER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W – HAM-W – Fixtures Standings

Nitish Kumar Reddy sends back Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

The very next ball, captain Shubman Gill dived at full stretch to his right at gully as Zak Crawley chopped it, but failed to get his fingers under it.

Reddy was not disheartened as he pulled out a magical delivery which swung into Crawley and then straightened on the bounce, taking a good edge to Pant.

NKR gets two wickets in his first over 🤞❤️😻 pic.twitter.com/GaEtpGcQzg — Antara (@AntaraonX) July 10, 2025

In a matter of four balls, Reddy had two wickets to his name after some great work by the other frontline pacers.

In the very next over, Siraj came close to getting the wicket of Ollie Pope who got a thick edge off a delivery moving away from him, but the ball fell just an inch short of KL Rahul at second slip.

ALSO READ:

England were fortunate in the first hour of Day 1 as they managed to nick a few deliveries but survived thanks to the visitors trying to figure out their fielding positions up the slope.

Despite facing dangerous deliveries, Joe Root and Pope managed to get through their initial overs to take England past 50.

India bring back Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer returns to England Test whites after four years

India made just one change from their series-leveling victory in Birmingham as they brought in pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for Prasidh Krishna. They kept Washington Sundar as the second spinner in the side as the southpaw also provides depth to the batting order.

There was no place for left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. England, meanwhile, welcomed Jofra Archer into the Test playing XI after four long years during which he suffered multiple injuries along his bowling arm and was rested for the second Test despite being named in the squad.