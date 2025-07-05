[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Gives Epic Reply to Harry Brook During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Rishabh Pant scored a quickfire 65 in the second innings of the second Test at Edgbaston.
There are two things you need to watch out for when Rishabh Pant is at the crease. One, his batting. And the second and most important thing of all, his gold-worthy statements which he keeps dropping via the stump mic. The battle has just gotten a bit more fiery, as Pant has found another mate to chatter on and around the stump mic. Harry Brook seems to know his way around the stump mic as well. The English No.5 batter was seen indulging in a witty altercation with Indian vice-captain Rishabh Pant. The incident took place during the second innings of the second Test at Edgbaston and is enough to leave the spectators into splits.
England’s white-ball skipper was standing in the slips to a spinner. That’s when the former tried getting under the Indian’s skin, in order to distract his attention from the game. Brook asked Pant about his fastest hundred, but the Indian wicketkeeper-batter knew where the conversation was headed. He quickly refused answering the question and replied saying this is Test cricket. Seeing that, Brook added that the fastest century he had achieved was in 55 deliveries and told Pant that he could have achieved that today. To this, Pant held his composure, and was calm enough to reply stating that he wasn’t greedy for records and that they’ll happen if they have to.
Here’s the video, where Pant is seen speaking to Brook over the stump mic, in a funny conversation in the second innings of the second Test.
The Indian wicketkeeper-batter isn’t one of those players who hold back from speaking their heart out. But, speaking your heart out is one thing. And speaking your heart out loud on the stump mic for the world to listen is another! Pant, unapologetically, isn’t afraid to do the latter. Only if the Englishmen understood hindi, they would be at the receiving end of a lot of Indian plans. A wicketkeeper is always said to be the fielding team’s heart in the field. This is because he is the one who can see all the angles in the field, and can control the pace of the game from behind the stumps. Moreover, the wicketkeeper is the one who can read the pitch from the closest possible distance and suggest changes. In addition to doing all of that, Pant provides content over the stump-mic.
And this isn’t just limited to the time when he’s wicketkeeping. The Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) skipper is capable of taking the game away from the opposition in a matter of minutes. With an aggressive demeanor of batting, he possesses the zeal to take on bowlers when they least expect him to. After two centuries in two innings in the first Test in Leeds, Pant scored a quickfire 65 on Day 4 of the second Test. The inning had everything – scoops, sweeps, reverse scoops and throwing of the bat in the air along with the ball, twice! That’s Rishabh Pant for you.
