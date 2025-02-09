News
Rohit sharma music Cuttack ODI
watch
Last updated: February 9, 2025

[WATCH] Rohit Sharma Gets Irritated By Loud Music At Barabati Stadium, Signals DJ To Stop During 2nd ODI vs England

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Rohit Sharma was irritated by the blaring music inside the Barabati Stadium during the 2nd ODI

Rohit sharma music Cuttack ODI

India captain Rohit Sharma had an eventful second ODI against England on Sunday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

The best part of Rohit’s day was returning to form with his 32nd ODI hundred. He stopped just 13 runs short of 11,000 runs in the format when he was dismissed for 119 runs off 90 balls. But it was enough for India to win by four wickets and 34 balls to spare to seal the three-match series 2-0.

Not just once but Rohit Sharma loses his cool many times in Cuttack

But there were multiple instances during the course of the game when Rohit was frustrated, infuriated, aghast with things that were going on.

One such instance was during his batting when India were at 48/0. Rohit was trying to concentrate on the chase as the music inside the Barabati was blaring. After keeping his cool until then, Rohit waved at the stadium DJ in an animated way and signalled him to shut down the music as it was messing with his focus.

Rohit’s rollercoaster of emotions began in the first innings when England were batting. During the 25th over of the England innings, he was seen rebuking wicketkeeper KL Rahul and bowler Axar Patel as India missed a chance to use the DRS to send back Joe Root. As a result, Root went on to score 69 off 72 balls.

Also Read:

Then Rohit came down heavily on pacer Harshit Rana when he got overzealous and gifted away a boundary with an overthrow towards the striker’s end in the 32nd over.

A good day with multiple flare-ups for Rohit

In the 49th over, Rohit walked up to umpire Chris Brown inquiring about a legal delivery when Rana bowled a wide yorker to Liam Livingstone. Livingstone reached the ball by shuffling across the stumps but missed it completely. Keeper KL Rahul also came running out of his position asking how it was given wide when the batter had clearly moved across the stumps.

Then in the first over of India’s innings, Rohit was once again struck with disbelief when he tried to go after Saqib Mahmood’s wide ball which moved past the offside wide line. Rohit’s feet didn’t move at all, but the umpire deemed it a legal delivery, leaving the Indian skipper in shock.

India vs England ODI Series 2025
Rohit Sharma

