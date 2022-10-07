Tim David struck a gigantic 110 metre six during his stroke–filled 42 off 20 in the second T20I between Australia and West Indies in Brisbane on Friday.

Australia took the series 2-0.

After years of brilliance for Singapore and in various global T20 leagues, Tim David is making his presence felt in the Australian setup ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, which is less than two weeks away from its start. David played his part in Australia’s series-clinching 31-run win in the second T20I against West Indies, scoring a quickfire 20-ball 42 at The Gabba, Brisbane on Friday, October 7.

David walked in to bat at the fall of Glenn Maxwell’s wicket in the 13th over of the Australian innings, with the hosts at 100/4, with opener David Warner having struck a staggering 75 off those. In a 4.2 overs-long stay at the crease, the right-hander struck four fours and three sixes to get his side past 150, and set it up for a strong finish.

David went 4, 6, 6, 4 on the first four balls of the 17th over bowled by Obed McCoy. The first four was cut hard to the sweeper cover fence, while the second came off a powerful swing that helped him dispatch a slower one over long-on.

McCoy went slow again, and David kust smashed it away from deep inside his crease way into the upper tier over deep mid-wicket. A low full-toss was then smashed for a four through extra cover, before he was trapped leg-before the next ball. Australia would eventually finish 178/7 after being put in to bat.

WATCH: Tim David strikes huge 110m six in second Aus vs WI T20I

David, who is a part of Australia’s T20 World Cup squad, first represented the team in the recent three-match T20I series in India, where he had scored a brilliant 27-ball 54 in the decider in Hyderabad. Earlier this year, he was one of Mumbai Indians' bright spots in an otherwise disappointing IPL campaign.

West Indies could manage only 147/8 in the allotted 20 overs in the chase, with none of their batter managing to cross 30. Mitchell Starc bagged 4/20 from his four overs, while Pat Cummins returned 2/32. The hosts had taken the series opener by three wickets and a ball remaining at the Carrara Oval, Queensland on Wednesday, October 5.