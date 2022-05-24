WATCH: Weird gully cricket bowled dismissal has social media in splits

Funny things happen in gully cricket and this dismissal was one such weird things.

Cricket is undoubtedly the most followed and played sport in India. The fan-following is massive for the sport in the country and almost every kid dreams to become MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Jasprit Bumrah or Virat Kohli nowadays. Not only at weekends but at times, on weekdays as well the grounds are flocked by the people to play cricket.

Cricket is played in almost every gully of India, they say and it is very much true. A group of players come together and make their own rules to make sure the ball stays within the field and the household is not disturbed as well. Some of the funniest things happen as well in gully cricket as the players show off their passion for the sport.

Watch: Unseen unique dismissal! Ishan Kishan out after rebound catch off Quinton de Kock's shoe

One such weird dismissal has gone viral on social media and the fans are left in splits over the same. A batter is seen hitting the ball hard off a left-arm spinner which doesn’t travel much and lands where generally a short mid-wicket fielder is positioned.

The batter sets off for a single and completes it comfortably as well. But hilariously, the ball rolls back to his stumps after landing on the ground and hits the stumps to get out. According to the rules, if the ball rolls back on to the stumps, without any human intervention. after the batter hits it, the batter is deemed out.

Here’s the video: