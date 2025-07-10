When Mitchell Starc Signalled to Dressing Room To Send Out Nightwatchman To Seek Revenge for Being Hit on the Head [WATCH]

The incident occurred in the 2015/16 Sheffield Shield game between New South Wales and South Australia.
Australia speedster Kane Richardson revealed an interesting anecdote from a Sheffield Shield fixture involving Mitchell Starc and Daniel Worrall. On The Unplayable Podcast, Richardson stated that once Worrall was in good rhythm and bowled a nasty bouncer to Starc, which hit straight on his head.
The left-arm pacer didn’t sustain a serious blow and kept batting before the opponent wrapped the innings, but that bouncer riled up Starc. During the end moments of the day’s play, he dismissed one of the openers and gestured towards the opponent’s dressing room, asking them to send Worrall as a nightwatchman.
“We went into bat in ten minutes. Starcy got a wicket, first over, as he does, he probably bowled or LBW. And he was literally like this to the changerooms, “I want Worrall (gesturing with the hands)”. And we’re in the sheds doing an ice bath, and I was like, “Imagine being Franky Worrall right now” because you know that’s coming tomorrow. I think he literally ran to the toilets and locked the door.”
The incident occurred in the 2015/16 Sheffield Shield game between New South Wales and South Australia in Adelaide, where Starc bowled a devastating spell against Travis Head’s unit. Initially, Head asked Worrall to bowl a few short balls to Starc, and in return, the left-arm pacer registered figures of 5/28 in the second innings.
Mitchell Starc has been one of Australia’s mainstays in recent years, and the left-arm pacer is set to play his 100th Test match, a remarkable achievement for a fast bowler. He will become only the second Australian pacer after Glenn McGrath (124) to play 100+ Tests, which shows how rare his feat his.
He made his debut against New Zealand at The Gabba in 2011, and despite battling several injuries, is on the verge of a monumental achievement, showing his longevity and toughness. As Pat Cummins pointed out, Starc is a relentless warrior who keeps delivering for the Aussies, irrespective of the conditions and match situation.
It’s fitting that his 100th Test will be a pink-ball contest, which suits Starc’s strength and will make him even more potent against a shaky West Indies batting lineup. He has 74 wickets at a marvellous average of 18.14 in 25 Day-Night Test innings, including four five-wicket hauls and a best of 6/48.
Overall, he has 395 wickets at an average of 27.39 and a 49 strike rate in 190 innings, including 15 five-wicket and two ten-wicket hauls, in his illustrious Test career. It will be poetic if he reaches 400 scalps in this milestone match with the pink ball gleaming, a perfect portrayal of his sustained dominance and craft.
