News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Australia speedster Kane Richardson revealed an interesting anecdote involving Mitchell Starc and Daniel Worrall.
watch

When Mitchell Starc Signalled to Dressing Room To Send Out Nightwatchman To Seek Revenge for Being Hit on the Head [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 10, 2025
3 min read

The incident occurred in the 2015/16 Sheffield Shield game between New South Wales and South Australia.

Australia speedster Kane Richardson revealed an interesting anecdote involving Mitchell Starc and Daniel Worrall.

Australia speedster Kane Richardson revealed an interesting anecdote from a Sheffield Shield fixture involving Mitchell Starc and Daniel Worrall. On The Unplayable Podcast, Richardson stated that once Worrall was in good rhythm and bowled a nasty bouncer to Starc, which hit straight on his head.

Upcoming – oneday – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Indonesia INA

172/5

Philippines PHL

176/1

Philippines won by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Philippines PHL

246/6

South Korea SK

42/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Pallekele
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
Bulgaria BUL

175/3

Gibraltar GBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Bulgaria BUL

Turkey TRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Gibraltar GBT

Turkey TRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Gibraltar GBT

Bulgaria BUL

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Brussels Bashers BRBA

93/2

Hasselt Titans HAST

159/5

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Leuven Lions LEUL

Ostend Tigers OSTG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Liege Stallions LEST

Brussels Bashers BRBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Antwerp Giants ATPG

Hasselt Titans HAST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gent Wolves GENW

Leuven Lions LEUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Navarang Club NVR

155/7

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

177/7

Nabajyoti Club won by 22 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

City Cricket Club CCC

11/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Central Stags CD

Dubai Capitals DC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Dubai Capitals DC

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Central Stags CD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
11 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Jersey JER

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Netherlands NED

Italy ITA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – London
India tour of England, Test, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England ENG

India IND

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Chennai Kings CA CHK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Blues MB

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

131/10

MI New York MINY

132/8

MI New York beat San Francisco Unicorns by 2 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Bahrain BHN

Tanzania TAN

52/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Malawi ML

Germany GER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kent KENT

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Manchester
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Hampshire Women HAM-W

Fixtures Standings

The left-arm pacer didn’t sustain a serious blow and kept batting before the opponent wrapped the innings, but that bouncer riled up Starc. During the end moments of the day’s play, he dismissed one of the openers and gestured towards the opponent’s dressing room, asking them to send Worrall as a nightwatchman.

“We went into bat in ten minutes. Starcy got a wicket, first over, as he does, he probably bowled or LBW. And he was literally like this to the changerooms, “I want Worrall (gesturing with the hands)”. And we’re in the sheds doing an ice bath, and I was like, “Imagine being Franky Worrall right now” because you know that’s coming tomorrow. I think he literally ran to the toilets and locked the door.”

The incident occurred in the 2015/16 Sheffield Shield game between New South Wales and South Australia in Adelaide, where Starc bowled a devastating spell against Travis Head’s unit. Initially, Head asked Worrall to bowl a few short balls to Starc, and in return, the left-arm pacer registered figures of 5/28 in the second innings.

Mitchell Starc set to play his 100th Test against the West Indies

Mitchell Starc has been one of Australia’s mainstays in recent years, and the left-arm pacer is set to play his 100th Test match, a remarkable achievement for a fast bowler. He will become only the second Australian pacer after Glenn McGrath (124) to play 100+ Tests, which shows how rare his feat his.

ALSO READ:

He made his debut against New Zealand at The Gabba in 2011, and despite battling several injuries, is on the verge of a monumental achievement, showing his longevity and toughness. As Pat Cummins pointed out, Starc is a relentless warrior who keeps delivering for the Aussies, irrespective of the conditions and match situation.

It’s fitting that his 100th Test will be a pink-ball contest, which suits Starc’s strength and will make him even more potent against a shaky West Indies batting lineup. He has 74 wickets at a marvellous average of 18.14 in 25 Day-Night Test innings, including four five-wicket hauls and a best of 6/48.

Overall, he has 395 wickets at an average of 27.39 and a 49 strike rate in 190 innings, including 15 five-wicket and two ten-wicket hauls, in his illustrious Test career. It will be poetic if he reaches 400 scalps in this milestone match with the pink ball gleaming, a perfect portrayal of his sustained dominance and craft.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Australia
Daniel Worrall
Mitchell Starc
Travis Head
WI vs AUS
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

riely meredith splits stump in half vitality blast t20 somerset vs essex

[WATCH] Former Mumbai Indians Pacer Splits A Stump In Half In A Bizarre Incident In T20 Blast

Stumps being split lengthwise is a rare sight in cricket
1:22 pm
Samarnath Soory
[WATCH] Akash Deep Breathes Fire Early on Day 5, Sends Harry Brook Packing in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

[WATCH] Akash Deep Breathes Fire Early on Day 5, Sends Harry Brook Packing in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

England lost a couple of quick wickets on the morning of Day 5 of the second Test.
July 6, 2025
Amogh Bodas

[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Gives Epic Reply to Harry Brook During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Rishabh Pant scored a quickfire 65 in the second innings of the second Test at Edgbaston.
July 6, 2025
Amogh Bodas
Akash Deep bowled Joe Root Edgbaston ENG vs IND 2nd Test Watch video

[WATCH] Akash Deep Cleans Up Joe Root With A Peach, Signals ‘I Am Here To Stay’ At Dressing Room During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

July 5, 2025
CX Staff Writer
pat cummins catch keacy carty wi vs aus 2nd test

[WATCH] Pat Cummins Pulls Off A Stunning Return Catch To Dismiss Keacy Carty In WI vs AUS 2nd Test

West Indies managed to dismiss Australia for 286 in the first innings.
July 5, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Ishan Kishan Nottinghamshire County

Ishan Kishan Imitates THIS Former Player During Nottinghamshire vs Somerset County Championship 2025 [WATCH]

He then followed it up with a couple of off-spinning balls before switching to around the wicket.
July 4, 2025
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.