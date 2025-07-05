England Pacer Set to Attract WPL Bidding War After Bowling Fastest Over During ENG vs IND 3rd T20I

Franchises may look to acquire the pacer in the WPL 2026 auction.
England Women’s pacer Lauren Filer may acquire her maiden Women’s Premier League (WPL) deal ahead of the next season, after bowling the fastest over in history, during their third T20I against India Women. England eventually won the match to avoid series defeat with two fixtures remaining.
The 24-year-old came out all guns blazing in her fourth and final over against India. She clocked the fastest over (where ball-tracking data is available) in women’s international matches, while striking at 127 km/h twice. Filer also dismissed the first-match centurion, Smriti Mandhana, on the third ball of this over. The WPL franchises may eye the pacer for the upcoming edition of the tournament.
However, the record for the fastest ball ever bowled in a women’s international match is still held by Shabnim Ismail. The South African pacer bowled a 128 km/h against the West Indies in 2016. She also clocked 127kph twice in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2022.
Moreover, Ismail also holds the record for the fastest ball in Women’s cricket history, with her astonishing 132.1 km/h delivery during the WPL 2024. This fierce delivery from the Mumbai Indians pacer had rattled the stumps of the Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning.
India Women’s entered the match with a 2-0 lead over England Women’s and were set to claim the five-match series by winning the third T20I fixture at Kennington Oval. But a stunning 137-run partnership off 92 balls between the English openers, Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt-Hodge, saw them reach 136 for no loss in 15 overs.
However, a collapse in the England Women’s batting order restricted them to 171/9 as they lost eight wickets in the last four overs. But a collective bowling effort from England, headed by Filer, restricted India from chasing the total and winning the series with two matches remaining. They lost the fixture by a mere five runs and will look to achieve the feat in the fourth T20I at Old Trafford.
