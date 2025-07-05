England Pacer Set to Attract WPL Bidding War After Bowling Fastest Over During ENG vs IND 3rd T20I

Franchises may look to acquire the pacer in the WPL 2026 auction.

England Women’s pacer Lauren Filer may acquire her maiden Women’s Premier League (WPL) deal ahead of the next season, after bowling the fastest over in history, during their third T20I against India Women. England eventually won the match to avoid series defeat with two fixtures remaining.

All matches (57) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS 145/9 PAL 103/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS 71/3 MPS 141/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN 248/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT 97/6 SOST 100/0 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR 152/3 CCYMT 151/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR 81/0 BSAS 77/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST 144/1 BMP 17/1 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W – DGW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 TYP-W – DGW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED 161/3 JER 160/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – ITA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 ITA – JER – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 271/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W 25/4 INA-W 70/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – TCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO 114/9 MB 166/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR 172/6 THUO 80/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR – THUO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 MINY – LAKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SOR – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – SFU – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – RWT – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – ML 90/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – GER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – TAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bulawayo South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 IDTT – DID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Chesterfield Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – ESS – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – ESS-W 47/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – ESS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings

Lauren Filer Bowls Fastest Over in Women’s Internationals

The 24-year-old came out all guns blazing in her fourth and final over against India. She clocked the fastest over (where ball-tracking data is available) in women’s international matches, while striking at 127 km/h twice. Filer also dismissed the first-match centurion, Smriti Mandhana, on the third ball of this over. The WPL franchises may eye the pacer for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

However, the record for the fastest ball ever bowled in a women’s international match is still held by Shabnim Ismail. The South African pacer bowled a 128 km/h against the West Indies in 2016. She also clocked 127kph twice in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2022.

ALSO READ:

Moreover, Ismail also holds the record for the fastest ball in Women’s cricket history, with her astonishing 132.1 km/h delivery during the WPL 2024. This fierce delivery from the Mumbai Indians pacer had rattled the stumps of the Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning.

ENGW vs INDW 3rd T20I

India Women’s entered the match with a 2-0 lead over England Women’s and were set to claim the five-match series by winning the third T20I fixture at Kennington Oval. But a stunning 137-run partnership off 92 balls between the English openers, Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt-Hodge, saw them reach 136 for no loss in 15 overs.

However, a collapse in the England Women’s batting order restricted them to 171/9 as they lost eight wickets in the last four overs. But a collective bowling effort from England, headed by Filer, restricted India from chasing the total and winning the series with two matches remaining. They lost the fixture by a mere five runs and will look to achieve the feat in the fourth T20I at Old Trafford.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.