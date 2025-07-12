News
Meet Kranti Goud, UP Warriorz Youngster Replacing Sneh Rana to Make Her T20I Debut Against England
Meet Kranti Goud, UP Warriorz Youngster Replacing Sneh Rana to Make Her T20I Debut Against England

Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 12, 2025
Kranti Goud played for UP Warriorz in the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL).

Right-arm medium pacer Kranti Goud is making her T20I debut for India women’s cricket team in the fifth and final T20I against England in Birmingham on Saturday.

The 21-year-old was named in India’s playing XI on Saturday as she replaced all-rounder Sneh Rana. Kranti Goud has played for UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

India made one other change for the match, with Harleen Deol coming in for Amanjot Kaur. The Women in Blue have already clinched the series with the scoreline reading 3-1.

More to follow…

