Delhi Capitals Playing XI, WPL 2025: Best Delhi Capitals Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

DC will be hoping to break the jinx and win the elusive title.
Delhi Capitals have qualified for the final in both the previous seasons but is yet to lift the Women’s Premier League (WPL) title which remains elusive for them.
In WPL 2023, they lost to inaugural winners Mumbai Indians and then had a batting slump in the last season (WPL 2024), which saw them lose out to the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
The Meg Lanning-led side will now be hoping to go the distance this time around in WPL 2025 and finally break the jinx.
Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniyaa Bhatia, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Titas Sadhu
Based on the squad assembled above, let’s see how Delhi Capitals might arrange their strongest playing XI for the upcoming WPL 2025 season.
Delhi Capitals Bench: Annabel Sutherland, Sarah Bryce (wk), Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Niki Prasad, Shree Charani
