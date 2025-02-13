News
Delhi Capitals Playing XI, WPL 2025: Best Delhi Capitals Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List
womens-premier-league-wpl
Last updated: February 13, 2025

Delhi Capitals Playing XI, WPL 2025: Best Delhi Capitals Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

DC will be hoping to break the jinx and win the elusive title.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI, WPL 2025: Best Delhi Capitals Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

Delhi Capitals have qualified for the final in both the previous seasons but is yet to lift the Women’s Premier League (WPL) title which remains elusive for them.

In WPL 2023, they lost to inaugural winners Mumbai Indians and then had a batting slump in the last season (WPL 2024), which saw them lose out to the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The Meg Lanning-led side will now be hoping to go the distance this time around in WPL 2025 and finally break the jinx.

Delhi Capitals Squad and Players List for WPL 2025:

Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniyaa Bhatia, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Titas Sadhu

Based on the squad assembled above, let’s see how Delhi Capitals might arrange their strongest playing XI for the upcoming WPL 2025 season.

Strongest Delhi Capitals Playing XI for WPL 2025

  • Shafali Verma
  • Meg Lanning (c)
  • Alice Capsey
  • Jemimah Rodrigues
  • Marizanne Kapp
  • Nandini Kashyap (wk)
  • Jess Jonassen
  • Minnu Mani
  • Shikha Pandey
  • Arundhati Reddy
  • Radha Yadav

Delhi Capitals Bench: Annabel Sutherland, Sarah Bryce (wk), Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Niki Prasad, Shree Charani

ALSO READ:

Strongest Points

  • They have the dynamic opening duo of Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma, who have been crucial to DC’s consecutive final appearances.
  • Marizanne Kapp is one of the world’s top all-rounders, capable of troubling batters with the ball and adapting her batting style to anchor or attack as needed.
  • A strong Indian bowling unit, spearheaded by Shikha Pandey and well-supported by Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, and Radha Yadav.

Weakest Points

  • The middle order is almost the same as last year which collapsed in the final and they will be required to take onus.
  • The lower-middle order also looks slightly weaker.
  •  Over-reliance on international stars to win matches.

Delhi Capitals
Women's Premier League
WPL 2025

