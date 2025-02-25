RCB Star Apologises After Live Tweets Emerged During WPL 2025 Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s official X account made a hype post on Rana’s brilliant bowling during the second innings.

Amidst all the intense drama on the field in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 during the game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and UP Warriorz, a rather cheeky moment unfolded off the field, on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). This event was related to RCB’s spinner Sneh Rana, who was in the playing XI during this game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s official X account made a hype post on Rana’s brilliant bowling during the second innings. However, Rana’s social media manager quoted that post from her official account, even though she was on the field.

Her post went viral immediately, and users enjoyed this rookie error from the manager. Finally, Sneh posted an apology on behalf of her social media team, confirming that her manager posted it mistakenly.

Rana wrote on her official X account, “Apologies. Last evening’s posts during the match were wrongly posted by my manager.”

Indeed, it was a humorous moment, and such events previously transpired when a player was on the field, but his account handlers made a post to leave that player embarrassed.

Apologies. Last evenings posts during the match were wrongly posted by my manager. — Sneh Rana (@SnehRana15) February 25, 2025

ALSO READ:

Sneh Rana takes three wickets in a losing cause against UP Warriroz

Talking about her bowling performance, Sneh Rana shone with the ball on her RCB debut against UP Warriorz last night. She took three wickets while conceding 27 runs in her three-over spell, leaving the opponent puzzled.

She dismissed Deepti Sharma, Tahila McGrath, and Uma Chetry to derail UP Warriorz’s innings during the chase. She showed her superior experience and why she is rated highly in the Indian circuit, bowling accurate lines and lengths to force errors from the opposition batters.

Unfortunately, Rana’s efforts went in vain as RCB lost the game in a super over. Other bowlers from her side couldn’t apply enough pressure, especially when Sophie Ecclestone started hitting big, and gave too many loose deliveries under pressure to let the game slip.

Nevertheless, this was a perfect start on a new journey for Sneh Rana, who came as a replacement player for Shreyanka Patil. She proved her selection worth immediately and should keep her place going forward in the tournament.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.