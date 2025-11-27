News
Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2026 Squad - Full List of Players Bought By RCB
womens-premier-league-wpl

Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2026 Squad – Full List of Players Bought By RCB

Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: November 27, 2025
2 min read
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women side won the title in the 2024 edition but then had a subpar last season where they failed to make it to the playoffs. The WPL 2026 auction is thus a brilliant opportunity for the franchise to overhaul and build a strong squad focused around the core that was retained. Before the auction, RCB retained four players with skipper Smriti Mandhana being the top pick. They kept three Indian players and one overseas star.

RCB entered the auction with a purse value of INR 6.15 crore and 14 slots to fill (five overseas) and one RTM (applicable for overseas). In the marquee set of players, RCB did not buy anyone.

RCB Retained List WPL 2026

Retained PlayersPrice (INR)
Smriti Mandhana3.5 Crore
Richa Ghosh2.75 Crore
Ellyse Perry2 Crore
Shreyanka Patil60 Lakh

Players Bought by RCB at the WPL 2026 Auction

List of RCB bought players 2026 list.

Players BoughtPrice (INR)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2026 Squad

Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanaka Patil,

FAQs

Which players were retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru before the WPL 2026 Auction?

Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanaka Patil were included in the RCB retention list 2026.

Which Players Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bought at the WPL 2026 Auction?

TBA

