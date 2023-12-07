WPL 2024 Auction Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch WPL 2024 Auction LIVE on TV in India and Other Locations?

The WPL Auction 2024 will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website while fans can also tune into Sports 18 Network Channels to watch it Live.

The second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will reportedly be played in February 2024 with the auction for the same just around the corner.

The first edition of WPL 2023 was won by Mumbai Indians after they defeated Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets in the final match. In the inaugural season of the WPL, Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive player as she was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 3.40 crore.

Now, fans get ready for another exciting season as the teams battle it out to get their hands on the best crop of players in the upcoming auction. Notably, Gujarat enters the WPL 2024 auction as the team with the highest remaining purse whereas the defending champions Mumbai Indians have the smallest purse.

When and where will the WPL 2024 Auction take place?

The WPL 2024 Auction is scheduled to take place on December 9 in Mumbai. It is expected to start from 2.30pm.

How many teams will take part in WPL 2024 Auction?

The second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will feature the same five teams as the first season. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will look to win the title for a second consecutive time while Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujarat Giants eye their maiden IPL trophy.

How many players will go under the hammer in WPL 2024 Auction?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declared that 165 players will be part of the WPL 2024 auction. The auction includes 104 Indian players and 61 overseas cricketers, with 15 representing associate nations. Of the 165, only 56 are capped. Deandra Dottin and Kim Garth have enlisted themselves at Rs. 50 lakh, the highest at this auction. Among the available 30 slots across the five teams, nine are reserved for foreign players.

What is the Purse of each team for WPL 2024 Auction?

Five teams have retained a total of 60 players, including 21 international cricketers while 29 players have been released ahead of the retention deadline. See below to check the remaining purse value of all the franchises ahead of the WPL 2024 Auction.

Mumbai Indians: 5 slots (1 overseas), purse of INR 2.1 crore

Delhi Capitals: 3 slots (1 overseas), purse of INR 2.25 crore

UP Warriorz: 5 slots (1 overseas), purse of INR 4 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 7 slots (3 overseas), purse of INR 3.35 crore

Gujarat Giants: 10 slots (3 overseas), purse of INR 5.95 crore

WPL 2024 Auction Live Streaming Details

The WPL Auction 2024 will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Where to Watch WPL 2024 Auction LIVE on TV in India and Other Locations?

Fans can tune into Sports 18 Network Channels to catch WPL 2024 Auction Live.

Players List of all teams Ahead of WPL 2024 Auction

The following players from the five WPL franchises were retained & released from the squad:

Note: * Indicates overseas players

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Retained Players: Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu

Released Players: Aparna Mondal, Jasia Akhter, Tara Norris*

Gujarat Giants (GG)

Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer

Released Players: Annabel Sutherland*, Ashwani Kumari, Georgia Wareham*, Hurley Gala, Kim Garth*, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia, Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley*, Sushma Verma

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Retained Players: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia

Released Players: Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham*, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Retained Players: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Heather Knight*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*

Released Players: Dané Van Niekerk*, Erin Burns*, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt*, Poonam Khemnar, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar

UP Warriorz (UPW)

Retained Players: Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia Mcgrath*

Released Players: Devika Vaidya, Shabnim Ismail*, Shivali Shinde, Simran Shaikh