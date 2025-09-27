Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol Enter Women’s World Cup 2025 With Fiery Fifties; Key Highlights From IND-W vs NZ-W Warm-Up Match

India will enter the Women’s World Cup 2025 with momentum on their side after securing a win in their final warm-up match against New Zealand today (September 27), registering a four-wicket win via DLS method.

NZ batted first and posted 232/8 in 42 overs but the Indian eves chased down the target with 10 balls remaining.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side played two pre-tournament games, winning against NZ while suffering a loss to England Women. They will kickstart the ICC event from September 30 against the Sri Lanka Women.

India will be happy with their key players performing before the start of the mega-event. Let’s take a look at the takeaways from IND-W vs NZ-W.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol slam fifties

With Smriti Mandhana rested for the game, veterans Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol stepped up to deliver the runs with respective fifties. The skipper scored an 86-ball 69 while Harleen made a 79-ball 74 to make light work of a 237-run target in a rain-curtailed match. The duo scripted a massive 132-run stand.

Arundhati Reddy in good rhythm after injury scare

After being wheelchaired off the field in the match against England due to an awkward fall, India had a massive scare regarding the key pacer’s availability. However, she was cleared by the medical team for the tournament.

She played today against New Zealand and India will be happy that Reddy looked in good rhythm and was able to shoulder bowling responsibilities. The 27-year-old bowled 9 overs, picking three wickets and will be crucial in India’s pace department alongside Renuka Singh.

Shree Charani takes three-wicket haul ahead of maiden ICC event

The third spin option could be a major concern for the team India and Shree Charani could play a key part in the role. Going into her first ICC event, the 21-year-old youngster will be motivated after taking a three-wicket haul against NZ today. Radha Yadav is the other option but she hasn’t been upto the mark.

On the other hand, the spin duo of Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana has been superb for India in ODIs. Since 2024, the two off-spinners have combined for 62 wickets and have conceded at less than five.

