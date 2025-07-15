ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Warm-Up Fixtures Released, India To Face Two Big Opponents 

Australia are the defending champions of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.
The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 is within touching distance, and excitement knows no bounds. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has declared the warm-up fixture schedule. India and Sri Lanka are scheduled to host the 13th edition of the coveted tournament later this year. The league stage of the tournament will kick off on September 30, and the Final will be played on November 2. The World Cup will see eight teams participating in the tournament, which will be played in the round-robin format. Each team will play a total of seven matches, and the top four teams will progress to the semi-finals. The tournament will be played at five venues across the two neighbouring countries. Bengaluru, Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, and Colombo will be the five venues to host matches for the tournament.
India will start their campaign as well as the tournament with their fixture against co-hosts Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on September 30. Defending champions Australia are scheduled to play New Zealand in their first match. However, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take on each other in Colombo on October 5. The league stage will come to an end on October 26, after which the two semi-finals are scheduled on October 28 & 29 respectively. Bengaluru will host the Final on November 2. Due to the stringent tensions between India and Pakistan, the latter will be playing all their games in Colombo. Moreover, if Pakistan make it to the Final, it will be played in Colombo.
The International Cricket Council has released the schedule for the warm-up fixtures leading to the coveted tournament. The Women in Blue are scheduled to play their warm-up fixtures against England and New Zealand. Here is the complete schedule of the warm-up fixtures released for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025:
|FIXTURE
|DATE
|VENUE
|TIME
|India vs England
|September 25
|Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru
|15:00 IST
|Sri Lanka vs Pakistan
|September 25
|Colombo Cricket Club, Colombo
|15:00 IST
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka A
|September 25
|Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|15:00 IST
|South Africa vs New Zealand
|September 25
|Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|15:00 IST
|Australia vs England
|September 27
|Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru
|15:00 IST
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|September 27
|Colombo Cricket Club, Colombo
|15:00 IST
|India vs New Zealand
|September 27
|Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|15:00 IST
|South Africa vs India A
|September 28
|Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru
|15:00 IST
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka A
|September 28
|Colombo Cricket Club, Colombo
|15:00 IST
