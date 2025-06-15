News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
3 Australia Players Who Might Retire During the Next World Test Championship Cycle
world-test-championship

3 Australia Players Who Might Retire During the Next World Test Championship Cycle

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 15, 2025 - 4 min read
3 Australia Players Who Might Retire During the Next World Test Championship Cycle

The World Test Championship (WTC 2025 Final) loss to South Africa will be a tough one to digest for the Aussies. They had won the title in the last cycle and then put up an exhilarating performance to eclipse India at home and qualify for the summit clash in a bid to defend the title.

However, the Proteas managed to outclass the favourites and script history by breaking a 27-year-long ICC trophy drought and winning their maiden WTC title.

MP T20 League 2025 June 12-24 Scindia Cup Madhya Pradesh

In the wake of this loss, the Australian management will be looking to make changes in the new cycle, while some of the ageing stars may look to make way for the youngsters to step in. On those lines, let’s take a look at three such Aussies who might choose to retire in the next WTC cycle (2025-27).

Usman Khawaja

The left-handed opener has been a consistent name at the top of the order for some time now. Given his experience, Australia likely expected a stronger performance from him in the WTC final but unfortunately that didn’t happen. Khawaja scored 0 and 6 in both innings and failed to give the Aussies the start they needed. In the previous WTC Final too (2023) which they won, Khawaja had a disappointing show with scores of 0 and 13.

Now that Australia has lost, it could be the right time to make the transition to the next generation. The likes of Sam Konstas and Nathan McSweeney could be an option, while Marnus Labuschagne also got the go-ahead to open vs SA.

ALSO READ:

Mitchell Marsh

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh is another name who might opt to retire from the longest format. His Test career has been at crossroads, especially after being dropped from the fifth Test during the Border Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year with Beau Webster getting his debut, who also featured in the WTC Final 2025.

While Marsh’s back issue coupled with his poor performances has recently kept him out of the side, his best form in the baggy green came in 2023. Since then it has gone downhill and there have been growing calls to drop him from the format for good. In his last eight Tests, the right-hander has managed a solitary Test fifty and bowled only 50 overs, which basically translates into less than 7 overs per Test.

Apart from the back injury, he has a history of fitness concerns, having dealt with issues in his calves, ankles, back, and hamstring. At 33, Marsh isn’t getting any younger either and given that he plays white-ball cricket and franchise cricket too, he might take a call to opt out of the format to manage his workload.

Nathan Lyon/Scott Boland

While Nathan Lyon has explicitly clarified before that he isn’t thinking of his retirement yet, especially with a home Ashes series lined up next, the stalwart Aussie spinner might decide to make way for the youngsters sometime before the next final that will be in 2027 when he will be almost 40. In such a case, Matthew Kuhnemann, who impressed with 16 wickets in the two-Test Sri Lanka tour earlier this year is touted to be Lyon’s best spin successor. The Aussies also have Todd Murphy in the ranks, who can be groomed as a like-for-like replacement.

On the other hand, one of their top stars from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 36-year-old pacer Scott Boland has been limited to opportunities due to the presence of the big three in the pace department – Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. However, Boland has delivered whenever called upon.

Given that he will turn 38 by the end of the new WTC cycle, it remains to be seen what the Aussie management decides regarding the speedster’s future and how his body adjusts.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Nathan Lyon
Scott Boland
Usman Khawaja
World Test Championship
WTC
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Australia Skipper Pat Cummins Reveals Reasons Behind WTC 2025 Final Defeat

‘Didn’t Give Us A Chance’: Australia Skipper Pat Cummins Reveals Reasons Behind WTC 2025 Final Defeat

They will next tour the West Indies at the end of June.
7:51 am
Sreejita Sen
watch video south africa lifting wtc 2025 mace temba bavuma trophy shots

[Watch] Video of South Africa Lifting ICC WTC 2025 Title Mace, Temba Bavuma Firing Trophy Shots After Historic Triumph at Lord’s vs Australia

6:12 pm
CX Staff Writer
temba bavuma wtc 2025 final aus vs sa

Temba Bavuma Rewrites History With Unique Captaincy Record As South Africa End Trophy Drought With WTC 2025 Title

He guided South Africa to their first trophy after 27 years
6:50 pm
Samarnath Soory
WTC 2025 Final LIVE Updates: South Africa Scripts History; Wins Maiden WTC Title by Defeating Australia

WTC 2025 Final LIVE Updates: South Africa Scripts History; Wins Maiden WTC Title by Defeating Australia

5:47 pm
CX Staff Writer
South Africa WTC 2025 Title Champions ICC trophy jinx vs australia world test championship

Aiden Markram Leads South Africa to ICC WTC 2025 Title Win at Lord’s Beating Australia

5:13 pm
CX Staff Writer
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa World Test Championship Final 2025?

SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch South Africa Chase 282 in The World Test Championship Final?

These two sides will clash in the 2023-25 cycle Final in Lord's.
June 13, 2025
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.