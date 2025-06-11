A Rare Record In Test Cricket On Day One of The SA vs Aus WTC 2025 Final

A rare record was set on Day one of the WTC 2025 final between South Africa and Australia.

It was an action-packed Day one of the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final between South Africa and Australia at Lord’s on Wednesday. After Australia were all out for 212 after being asked to bat first, South Africa were restricted to 43/4 in their first innings at stumps. The opening day of the WTC 2025 final also witnessed a rare record in Test cricket.

What is the rare record in Tests that was set during WTC Final?

For the first time in 145 years in Tests in England, the number one batter of both the teams have been dismissed for a duck. Th first Test match that took place in England goes back to 1880 when the hosts locked horns against Ashes rivals Australia at The Oval.

Never before Wednesday had the number one batters of both teams been dismissed for ducks. Australia were asked to bat first and Uaman Khawaja, their number one batter in the lineup, was dismissed for a 20-ball duck. Usman Khawaja was caught by David Bedingham at first slip off Kagiso Rabada’s ball.



Later in the day during South Africa’s first innings reply, Aiden Markram was dismissed for a six-ball duck. Mitchell Starc cleaned him up with a length delivery in the first over of the innings. Overall, this instance has taken place on 10 occasions in Tests till date.

The very first occasion was during a Test between Australia and India in Melbourne back in 1977. India’s Sunil Gavaskar (0 from nine balls) and Australia’s John Dyson (0 from two balls) were the number one batters who were dismissed for ducks in that Test.

Australia in drivers’ seat after opening day

Defending WTC champions Australia are in the drivers’ seat following Day one of the World Test Championship final against South Africa.

Australia were restricted to 67/4 at one stage following the collapse of regular wickets, but Steve Smith (66) and Beau Webster (72) rescued them and took them back to safety. The duo forged 79 runs for the fifth wicket and that helped Australia post 212 on the board.

South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals and were 43/4 at close of play, with skipper Temba Bavuma (3) and David Bedingham (8) unbeaten. They trail Australia by 169 runs heading into Thursday’s second day.

