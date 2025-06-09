News
Early Setback for Australia Due to Indian Team Ahead of Their WTC Final 2025 at Lord’s
Early Setback for Australia Due to Indian Team Ahead of Their WTC Final 2025 at Lord’s

Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 9, 2025 - 3 min read

Australia gear up to take the field against South Africa on June 11.

Early Setback for Australia Due to Indian Team Ahead of Their WTC Final 2025 at Lord’s

The Australia Cricket Team’s preparation plans ahead of their all-important World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023-25 clash at the Lord’s Cricket Ground have hit some serious turbulence. This comes after the team was reportedly denied permission to train at the Home of Cricket, two days before the WTC Final 2025. While the exact reason behind the rejection remains unknown, what sparked a debate on the matter was the fact that the same training facilities were being used by some Indian players ahead of their series against England, starting on June 20.

Indians Train at Australia’s Expense ahead of WTC Final 2025

Multiple reports suggest that Pat Cummins’ team was robbed of their chance to train because the Indian team’s practice session took place at the same venue. While the WTC Final 2025 kicks off on June 11, the Indians will start their series on June 20. Moreover, India’s fixture against England at the iconic venue is set to be played on July 10. 

Australia’s captain and spearhead bowler Pat Cummins broke the ice about Australia’s preparation ahead of the much-coveted event. 

“I think this is the best version of the stadium this morning. There’s no one around, which is great. I’m sure it will be a lot more civil this time around,” Cummins said. 

He also referred to the Ashes series on English soil the last time around.

The 2023 World Cup winner continued, “Things got pretty heated in the middle of that Ashes series, but I think a lot of them will have learnt their lesson and I’m sure they will be very polite.”

Australia Eyeing 2nd Successive WTC Title

All-rounder Cameron Green, returning after his back injury, will be a huge boost for the defending champions. However, Marnus Labuschagne’s form at No.3 will be a huge concern for Cummins and the management. In the only game he has played at Lord’s, the 30-year-old scored a gritty 59, and that should put him in good stead. 

The Australians were granted access to practice at the facility later on Sunday, after being denied permission in the beginning. If Cummins and Co. beat South Africa in the Final, they will become the first team with multiple WTC titles. 

