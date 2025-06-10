News
‘He Will 100 per Cent Take That Role’ Usman Khawaja Backs THIS Batter To Shine As Australia Opener Ahead of WTC 2025 Final
world-test-championship

‘He Will 100 per Cent Take That Role’: Usman Khawaja Backs THIS Batter To Shine As Australia Opener Ahead of WTC 2025 Final

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 10, 2025 - 4 min read

Australia have tried out five openers along with Usman Khawaja since David Warner's retirement in January 2024.

‘He Will 100 per Cent Take That Role’ Usman Khawaja Backs THIS Batter To Shine As Australia Opener Ahead of WTC 2025 Final

Usman Khawaja has backed Marnus Labuschagne to excel as Australia’s next potential opener as the defending champions get ready to take on South Africa in the final of the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC). The WTC 2025 final is set to take place at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground (LCG) from Wednesday (June 11).

Usman Khawaja on Marnus Labuschagne as a potential opener


Cameron Green is set to return for the WTC 2025 final against South Africa and he could bat at number three position, meaning that Marnus Labuschagne open with Usman Khawaja. It has to be noted that Marnus Labuschagne has never batted as an opener in Tests for Australia.

“We’ve got six of the best batsmen in the country, plenty of times where I’d prefer to bat in other positions, but beggars can’t be choosers. So you just be humble that you’re playing for Australia and you take what you get and make the most out of it. It’s a team game and I know the best place to bat for the team is to open, so I’m very happy to open and do my thing,” Usman Khawaja said during an interaction with Amazon Prime Video, who will be streaming the WTC final in Australia.

“I’m sure if it’s the same for Marnus [and] he will 100 per cent take that role. An opener can get out first ball then you’re batting with number three anyway. So it’s not that big a deal,” he added.

Given that Marnus Labuschagne opens in the WTC final, he will become Australia’s fifth opener in nine Tests to partner Usman Khawaja. Following David Warner’s retirement from Tests in January 2024, Australia have not found a permanent opening partner for Usman Khawaja.

ALSO READ:

In their last two Test series against India and Sri Lanka, Australia have tried with Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeny, Steve Smith and Travis Head as openers along with the experienced Usman Khawaja. However, the Aussies are yet to settle down on a particular opening partner for Usman Khawaja in Tests.

“When you bat three, I think the opening is an easier transition. The only time it’s hard is when you bat second. You have to run off and change [into] your pads. Usually when I was at three, I just put my feet up. You don’t get to do that anymore. That’s the biggest difference. But Marnus is a terrific player. If he gets an opportunity, I’m sure he’ll be fine,” explained Usman Khawaja.

Usman Khawaja’s record as an opener

Usman Khawaja has spent half of his Test career with Australia as an opener. In 40 Tests as an opener, he has scored 3289 runs at an average of 52.20, including eight centuries.

Overall, the 38-year-old has played 80 Tests since his debut and scored 5930 runs at an average of 45.61 (16 hundreds). He registered his highest score in Tests earlier this year, when he scored 232 runs during the first Test against Sri Lanka in January. That was also the veteran’s first double century in Tests.

Talking about Marnus Labuschagne’s Test career, he made his Test debut in October 2018 against Pakistan. In 57 Tests, Labuschagne has scored 4396 runs at an average of 46.76. He has registered 23 fifties and 11 centuries.

Australia are looking to defend the World Test Championship title after having beaten India in the final of the 2023 WTC cycle. South Africa, on the hand, are yet to win an ICC trophy in 27 years. The last ICC trophy that the Proteas won was the 1998 KnockOut Trophy, when they beat West Indies in the final.

