India denied WTC Final hosting rights, Venue for Next Three Finals Revealed by ICC

South Africa beat Australia in the latest WTC 2025 Final at Lord's.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Sunday that the England Cricket Board (ECB) will host the next three World Test Championship (WTC) Finals. The announcement came after the ICC’s Annual Conference in Singapore. The governing body accepted the ECB’s bid, describing its “successful track record” in hosting WTC Final clashes held in 2021 (Southampton), 2023 (The Oval), and 2025 (Lord’s). England have not qualified for any of the three finals so far, yet they drew massive crowds in all three Tests.

Richard Gould, the ECB chief executive, said: “We are absolutely delighted that England and Wales has been chosen to host the next three ICC World Test Championship Finals. It’s a testament to the passion that fans in this country have for this treasured format of the game and the willingness of supporters from around the world to travel here for these games. Hosting these finals is a privilege, and we look forward to working with the ICC to build on the success of the previous editions.”

Discussions Around WTC Final Format And Venue

The WTC has added a layer of competitiveness to Test cricket, encouraging teams to play for a win instead of a draw. As a result, the tournament has been successful in its early years. However, reaching the final itself and playing only one Test to win the title has come under scrutiny. Former cricketers Rohit Sharma and David Warner have both suggested at least a three-Test series to earn the silverware.

England retained hosting rights despite calls from players and experts to shift the venue, asking for more parity and variety. Several players have recommended the final on across different conditions in Asia and the southern hemisphere. Previously, Australian captain Pat Cummins also argued that the WTC final hosting rights should be awarded to the defending champions.

ICC Rejects Proposal By India To Host The Summit Clash

The BCCI had reportedly pitched India as a hosting venue for the upcoming Final of the WTC 2025-27 cycle. However, the ICC remained concerned about the subpar crowd if India failed to qualify for the summit clash. Another glaring issue is India’s ongoing border tensions with Pakistan, which have complicated upcoming ICC tournaments on the subcontinent. As a result, the ICC stuck with a tried and tested option. The board also favours the month of June to organise the final.

Hence, the ICC rewarded England with the hosting rights of the final till 2031. They will host the summit clashes of 2025-27, 2027-29, and 2029-31 WTC cycles.

As of now, South Africa are the latest WTC Champions after they beat Australia at Lord’s. The Temba Bavuma-led side clinched an ICC title for the first time in 27 years.

