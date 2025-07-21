Pakistan Relegated To Second Division In WTC, ICC Plans Expansion From 2027-29 Cycle

Boards will not be happy with a second-tier tag on their team

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to expand the World Test Championship (WTC) from a nine-team single division competition to a 12-team two-division tournament from the 2027-29 cycle, according to a report by The Guardian.

The WTC in its fourth edition with the 2025-27 cycle after South Africa won the WTC mace by beating Australia by six wickets in the 2025 final at the Lord’s.

All matches (54) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 County Championship Division Two, 2025 ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL – HKG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – SAM – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI 189/8 AUS 190/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland County Championship Division Two, 2025 GLO – LAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W 73/8 DIF-W 74/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W 58/5 ALZ-W 138/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W 46/0 STO-W 45/7 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W – DIF-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W – ALZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W – STO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W – DIF-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W – ALZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W – STO-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 190/7 CCC 157/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 116/8 NAJC 122/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W 138/6 MWW-W 71/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W 54/2 MZW-W 53/9 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 SLO-W – EWW-W – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 CW-W – LSN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 RLC – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 MIB – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – PAK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE 59/3 NIG 58/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – UGA 121/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGA – NIG – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK 135/9 OAW 137/5 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – VMK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS 203/7 BAD 199/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BDS 68/0 MAK 177/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – MAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NZ – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings

ICC to expand WTC from 2027-29 cycle, two-tier system to be introduced

The new system of the WTC will bring in 12 Test-playing status divided into two divisions with six teams rather than selecting the top nine ranked teams at the end of each cycle.

The criteria for the promotion and relegation of teams from the top division is likely to be decided by the end of the year.

In order to bring together ideas and observations from different boards, the ICC has appointed an eight-member team, headed by ICC chief executive Sanjog Gupta. The working team is given till the end of the year to submit its recommendations.

ALSO READ:

The idea to introduce a two-division model like football leagues around the world has been floated around during the 2023-25 cycle. While former players such as Ravi Shastri and Michael Holding were in support of the model for being able to encourage meritocracy and competitiveness among the Test-playing nations, while others such as Australian legend Ian Chappell were heavily critical of the system.

In his article for ESPNCricinfo, Chappell slammed the ICC, calling the body an ‘event-manager’ and wrote that the two-tier system should have existed from a long time ago.

Challenges for the ICC before WTC expansion

However, there are multiple challenges that need to be addressed by the ICC before it introduces a model of such high significance.

Currently, the lion’s share of the broadcasting revenue goes to the BCCI, Cricket Australia (CA) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) which is evident through the five-match Test series between the ‘Big Three’ of world cricket.

Boards with lesser revenues have found it difficult to schedule Test series as the likes of West Indies, New Zealand and Pakistan have preferred to play three Tests. Most of these nations will not be happy with their second-tier status as they have been preparing pitches with the intention to achieve results at any cost. Recently, Pakistan went against their tradition of playing pacer-friendly pitches and had curated rank-turners during the series against Australia and West Indies which produced few results in their favour.

While the likes of South Africa and Bangladesh have mostly preferred two-match series.

Points system and four-day Tests idea

This has emerged as the biggest point of criticism directed at New Zealand and South Africa when they qualified for the WTC final in 2021 and 2025 respectively.

The qualification criteria for the final also needs to change as teams with the higher winning percentage got to the summit clash as opposed to a straightforward idea such as point accrued through wins and draws. The ICC has introduced point deductions for slow over rates to make things interesting but it might not be the final solution for a fundamental issue.

Smaller Test nations such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ireland and Zimbabwe need to be incentivised by the ICC which will be vital for the overall competitiveness as well as nations creating bigger talent pools.

The four-day Test idea has also been proposed by some of the big names as it circumvents the problem with hosting just two five-day games and fit in more matches in the same series. If the ICC approves of this idea and sanctions it, it needs to convince the richer Boards to also take part in the series with four-day games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.