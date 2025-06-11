[WATCH] Marco Jansen Juggles Twice Before Taking Catch To Dismiss Steve Smith in WTC 2025 Final

Marco Jansen took a brilliant catch to dismiss Steve Smith during the WTC 2025 final.

South Africa’s Aiden Markram produced an excellent delivery to dismiss Australia’s Steve Smith on Day 1 of the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s on Wednesday.

Aiden Markram, bowling the 42nd over, produced a tossed-up delivery outside off. Steve Smith prodded forward to play the cover drive but ended up getting a thick outside edge towards Marco Jansen at slip. It was a tricky catch for Marco Jansen, who juggled twice before taking the catch in his third attempt.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKwz_60y92m/?igsh=MWlscDNxemh6YWNjaQ%3D%3D

At the time of writing this report, Australia were 171/5 with Alex Carey and Beau Webster in the middle.

