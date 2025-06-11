News
What Will Happen if SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final Is Washed Out Due to Rain Is There a Reserve Day
world-test-championship

What Will Happen if SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final Is Washed Out Due to Rain? Is There a Reserve Day?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 11, 2025 - 3 min read

The WTC 2025 Final between South Africa and Australia got underway on Wednesday at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

What Will Happen if SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final Is Washed Out Due to Rain Is There a Reserve Day

The 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between South Africa and defending champions Australia is underway at the Lord’s Cricket Ground (LCG) in London. South Africa won the toss and skipper Temba Bavuma said that the Proteas will field first. Australia are looking to defend the World Test Championship title that they won in 2023 by beating India in the final.

South Africa, on the other hand, will hope to end their long wait fir an ICC trophy. The Proteas have not won an ICC trophy since clinching the KnockOut Cup in 1998. The weather forecast in England is often overcast, which is why the players, officials and fans will be keeping a close eye on the same. What will happen if rain plays spoilsport for a large part of the match? We take a look here:

What will happen if rain interrupts WTC 2025 final?

Should rain or bad light interrupt the World Test Championship 2025 final, the reserve day will come into effect. This reserve day will come into effect only if the WTC final has witnessed rain play spoilsport on any of the five days and a result is not possible.

A reserve day, which will be Day 6, won’t however be used if there’s no rain across the five days and the match ends in a draw. Should the match end in a draw, then both South Africa and Australia will share the trophy.

ALSO READ:

According to AccuWeather, there is possibility of rain on Thursday (June 12) and Friday (June 13(, the second and third days of the WTC final. There is 55 per cent chance of rain on Thursday and that increases to 60 per cent on Friday.

When reserve day was used at WTC Final in 2021

It has to be noted that a reserve day was used during the final of the 2021 World Test Championship between India and New Zealand at Southampton’s Rose Bowl.

The first and fourth days of the 2021 World Test Championship final was washed out due to rain, which is why the reserve day was brought into effect to make up for lost time. New Zealand went onto defeat India by eight wickets.

Coming back to the WTC 2025 final, Australia were 22/2 in the 10th over at the time of writing this report. Kagiso Rabada removed opener Usman Khawaja (0) and number three batter Cameron Green (4). Marnus Labuschagne, opening for the very first time, was unbeaten on 14 with Steve Smith (5*) at the other end.

