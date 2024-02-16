Strongest Islamabad United Playing XI in PSL 2024 And All You Need To Know

Islamabad United (IU) are among the most successful franchises in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Islamabad United - Team Profile for PSL 2024

League: PSL 2024

Owner: Leonine Global Investments

Captain: Shadab Khan

Coach: Azhar Mahmood

Previous edition: Eliminator 1

IU won six matches of 10 and ended in the third position last season. They will be led by experienced Shadab Khan again. However, the United lost to Peshawar Zalmi by 12 runs in the knockout phase and crashed out of the tournament.

Islamabad United have made some quality signings and will certainly compete hard against all teams. Azhar Mahmood will coach the unit again. There is experience and youth nicely mixed, and IU will pose a formidable challenge to all other teams.

Complete Islamabad United Squad for PSL 2024

Shadab Khan (c), Naseem Shah, Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, Tymal Mills, Alex Hales, Faheem Ashraf, Colin Munro, Matthew Forde, Salman Agha, Qasim Akram, Shahab Khan, Rumman Raees, Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Obed McCoy, Haider Ali, Muhammad Waseem

Strongest Islamabad United Playing XI for PSL 2024

Alex Hales

Colin Munro

Haider Ali

Azam Khan (wk)

Shadab Khan (c)

Faheem Ashraf

Imad Wasim

Naseem Shah

Tymal Mills

Obed McCoy

Ubaid Shah

Strengths

Islamabad United have an experienced opening pair with rich T20 exposure.

The batting unit has a nice blend of LHBs-RHBs.

The batting unit has pace bashers and spin bashers.

Most players in the strongest XI have played ample cricket in the league and know conditions well.

There is variety in the pace attack of Islamabad United.

Weaknesses

Islamabad United might be worried about the bowling form of their skipper Shadab Khan, who has failed to take wickets consistently and has been expensive. Alex Hales and Haider Ali have also failed to make an impact consistently.

While there is depth in the batting unit, IU might struggle to score quickly against quality spin in death overs.

Naseem Shah is returning from the injury and hasn’t played competitive cricket since September last year. It will be interesting to see how quickly he acclimatises to the conditions.

Tymal Mills is unreliable at this level, while Ubaid Shah hasn’t played as many games at the top level. Their bowling attack looks vulnerable, especially for slog overs.

PSL 2024 Season Verdict for Islamabad United

Islamabad United have a mixed squad and will certainly fight hard. There are some quality names, who can be dangerous on their day. However, recent form and lack of match practice might be worrying IU.

A lot will depend on how veterans in each department turn up during the tournament. If they do the heavy lifting, the United will be arduous to beat. It’s hard to predict how will they perform this season.

However, Islamabad United will fancy their chances to at least reach the semifinal. The experience of their players will be handy in this tournament. Their squad doesn’t inspire confidence to win the title, but T20 is a funny format.

FAQs

Who is the owner of the Islamabad United Team?

Who is playing in the Islamabad United squad in PSL 2024?

The squad has big names like Alex Hales, Colin Munro, and Shadab Khan. Apart from them, the likes of Haider Ali and Ubaid Shah will be among the players to watch out for this season.

Who is the coach of Islamabad United?

Azhar Mahmood is the coach of Islamabad United.

Who is the captain of Islamabad United?

Shadab Khan is the captain of Islamabad United.

