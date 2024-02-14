As the T20 World Cup 2024 approaches, the Indian team has started preparing for the event.

Jay Shah attended a program this evening in Rajkot, where the venue was renamed from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium to the Niranjan Shah Stadium.

As the T20 World Cup 2024 approaches, the Indian team has started preparing for the event. The biggest news is the return of veteran players - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - in the T20 setup after a prolonged absence from the format.

While Rohit captained India in other formats, his absence paved the way for new leaders for India in the shortest format. Hardik Pandya initially led the unit in T20Is and was looked at as a permanent leader.

However, he sustained an ankle injury in the World Cup and has been out of action since then. His return date is not confirmed, and the news reports suggest Pandya will return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and lead Mumbai Indians (MI) this season.

In Pandya’s absence, Suryakumar Yadav was the captain of the T20I team in the five-match home series against Australia and an away three-match series in South Africa. But he also suffered an unfortunate injury in the rainbow nation, and India went back to Rohit Sharma as their captain for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan earlier in the year, who led the team to a series win while scoring a terrific century.

Jay Shah accidentally confirms India's T20 World Cup 2024 captain

Jay Shah attended a program this evening in Rajkot, where the venue was renamed from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium to the Niranjan Shah Stadium. While delivering the speech, the BCCI secretary talked about the World Cup 2023 loss and accidentally disclosed the Indian captain for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA.

“I've not commented about the 2023 World Cup, the final of which we lost in Ahmedabad. I can assure you India will win the T20 World Cup in Barbados on June 30 under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.”

Shah’s statement has been viral since then, as he has accidentally answered a hot question about Indian cricket. While it might not be confirmed, the selectors might be seeing Rohit as their leader for the upcoming World Cup.

Shah also added Hardik Pandya will be Rohit’s deputy for the World Cup. The team for the event will be decided based on IPL performances.

