Star India batter dismissed twice by rookie bowler in nets ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test

The India star, who hit the nets to iron out any batting flaws was in for a surprise.

Rohit Sharma and Co are busy with their penultimate plans as they get ready to lock horns with England in the third of the five-match Test series in Rajkot, starting tomorrow (February 15). With the IND vs ENG series score evenly poised at 1-1, the contest at Rajkot will be key to deciding the momentum in which the series is going to be headed.

The Indian team had their final official training session earlier today (February 14) as the players looked to hone their skills for one last time before they take the pitch tomorrow. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who hasn't had a great Test series so far against England, will also hope to turnaround his fortunes in the upcoming clash.

However, his ambitions took a hit during today's training session. Rohit, who hit the nets to iron out any batting flaws that possibly led to his string of low scores so far, was in for a surprise.

ALSO READ: "Scoring runs is not a piece of cake": India star takes a dig at selectors after getting dropped

Star India batter bowled twice by rookie bowler

According to an Indian Express report, Rohit's middle stump was sent cartwheeling by an in-swinging delivery from a rookie bowler. The next ball saw the Indian captain edging one that moved away from him. The net bowler, however, remained composed and continued with his business without reacting to the two deliveries that dismissed Rohit.

Rohit however spent crucial time acting as a mentor. With the Indian team marred with a few injuries and player unavailabilities, the squad has a lot of fresh faces.

During the session, Rohit was spotted spending time with the youngsters, especially with reports of multiple debutants likely for the home team in the form of batter Sarfaraz Khan and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.