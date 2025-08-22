Former IPL Legend Along With 12 Other Indians Register Names in the SA20 2026 Auction

MI Cape Town won the SA20 season 3 beating two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) legend Piyush Chawla, along with 12 other Indians, including Siddharth Kaul and Ankit Rajpoot, has registered for the SA20 2026 auction.

13 Indian Cricketers Register Name in SA20 Auction

As per the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) mandatory regulations, all the Indian players who have registered their names in the SA20 auction are either retired or confirmed to the board that they have given up their dream to represent the nation or in the IPL.

Mahesh Ahir (Gujarat), Sarul Kanwar (Punjab), Anureet Singh Kathuria (Delhi), Nikhil Jaga (Rajasthan), Mohamed Faidh (state not mentioned), KS Naveen (Tamil Nadu), Ansari Marouf (state not mentioned), Imran Khan (UPCA), Venkatesh Gallipolis (state not mentioned), and Atul Yadav (UPCA), apart from Chawla (UPCA, India), Kaul (Punjab), and Rajpoot, are the players who have registered for the SA20 Auction. Interestingly, all the Indian players have a base price of 200,000 Rand, except Piyush Chawla, the third joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, who has set a reserve price of 1,000,000 Rand. Imran Khan has been listed with a base value of 500,000 Rand.

A total of 784 players have registered for the auction of the marquee event, slated for September 9. The six franchises collectively have a purse of USD 7.4 million to spend on 84 available slots at the auction to be held in Johannesburg. The SA20 governing body has already confirmed that teams will be allowed one wildcard player – either an overseas or South African cricketer – whose salary will fall outside the salary cap.

SA20 have also announced the venues for the knockout matches for the upcoming season. Newlands in Cape Town will host the all-important final, while Kingsmead, Centurion, and the Wanderers will host the playoff matches in January 2026. Notably, it will be the first time Durban will host a playoff game.

Dinesh Karthik Is First Indian to Play in SA20 League

Before them, former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik played in the SA20 league last year. Karthik, who retired from all formats of the game last year, played 11 matches for Paarl Royals in the SA20 2024-25 season. However, he failed to leave his mark, managing just 130 runs in eight innings, including one fifty, averaging 21.66 and a strike rate of 121.49.

The 40-year-old is currently working as a mentor for his former franchise, RCB, while commentating in the off-season. He last commented during India’s tour to England for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, which resulted in a draw, 2-2.