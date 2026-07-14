ENG vs IND ODI: England Make Strategic Addition to Squad For Final Two Matches Against India

England have boosted their pace attack for the remainder of the ENG vs IND ODI series by recalling fast bowler Brydon Carse, who has been added to the squad for the final two matches against India. The 30-year-old returns after a lengthy injury layoff and could provide England with another genuine fast-bowling option as they look to finish the series strongly.

Carse has not represented England since the New Year’s Ashes Test in Sydney and has spent the past several months recovering from wrist and elbow injuries. His return to fitness comes at an important stage of the series, with England set to host India in the remaining fixtures at Cardiff on July 16 and Lord’s on July 19.

The right-arm quick recently made his competitive comeback for Durham in the T20 Blast, featuring in three matches to prove his fitness. Those appearances appear to have convinced the selectors that he is ready for international cricket again, earning him a place in the squad for the closing stages of the ENG vs IND ODI series.

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Carse’s road back has not been straightforward. Earlier this year, he was forced to miss the Indian Premier League after suffering an injury to his right hand during a net session. The exact nature of that setback was never made public, adding to the uncertainty surrounding his return timeline. Combined with his wrist and elbow issues, it meant the experienced seamer spent several months away from international cricket.

Now, England believe he is ready to contribute once again.

The timing of his return is significant. Fast bowling resources have been carefully managed throughout the English summer, and adding someone with Carse’s experience gives captain Harry Brook another option in the pace department. Whether he walks straight into the playing XI remains to be seen, but his inclusion certainly strengthens the squad ahead of the last two games.

Carse’s last ODI appearance for England came against New Zealand in November 2025. While injuries interrupted his progress, he has already built a respectable body of work in the format. Across 30 One-Day Internationals, Brydon Carse has claimed 34 wickets at an average of 40.44. Those numbers may not fully reflect his impact, with his ability to generate pace and extract extra bounce often making him a difficult proposition for opposition batters.

England have consistently valued bowlers who can attack through the middle overs while also offering flexibility at the death. Carse fits that profile and could prove useful if conditions at Cardiff or Lord’s offer assistance to seamers.

The final two fixtures of the ENG vs IND ODI series carry added importance for both teams. India will be aiming to maintain their momentum, while England will look to respond with a stronger all-round performance. Squad depth often becomes crucial in long bilateral series, and Carse’s availability gives the hosts an additional weapon as they search for the right bowling combination.

England have otherwise retained the core of the group that has featured in the series so far. Harry Brook continues to lead the side, with experienced names such as Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Sam Curran providing balance across departments. Young talents including Jacob Bethell, James Coles and Rehan Ahmed also remain part of the squad, highlighting England’s blend of established performers and emerging players.

For Brydon Carse, this recall also represents an opportunity to re-establish himself in England’s white-ball plans. Injuries can often halt momentum for fast bowlers, but a successful return during the ENG vs IND ODI series could help him rebuild confidence ahead of a packed international calendar.

The selectors will also be encouraged by the fact that Carse has already returned to competitive cricket before stepping back into the international arena. Rather than rushing him directly into England duty, his outings for Durham allowed him to test both his rhythm and fitness under match conditions.

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Whether he features immediately or is eased back into action, his presence undoubtedly strengthens England’s pace reserves. With Archer, Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood and Josh Tongue also available, England now have multiple seam-bowling combinations to choose from depending on conditions and workload management.

The remaining two matches promise to be closely contested, and team selection could play a decisive role. If Carse is handed an opportunity, all eyes will be on how quickly he settles back into international cricket after months on the sidelines.

England squad for remaining ENG vs IND ODI matches

Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Joe Root and Josh Tongue.