Dinesh Karthik Drops Major Update on Andy Flower’s RCB Coaching Future Amid England Job Rumours

Speculation surrounding Andy Flower and the vacant England Test coaching position has gathered pace over the last few weeks, but Dinesh Karthik has now offered the strongest indication yet that the Zimbabwean is unlikely to walk away from RCB anytime soon.

With England searching for a new Test head coach following Brendon McCullum’s departure after the 1-2 home series defeat to New Zealand, Flower’s name has featured prominently among the favourites. Given his successful previous spell with England and his reputation as one of the finest coaches in world cricket, the links have hardly come as a surprise.

However, Karthik, who spent the IPL 2026 season working closely with Flower as Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted their second consecutive IPL title, believes the move is far less likely than many expect. According to the former India wicketkeeper, Flower’s existing commitments and packed coaching calendar make a switch to England difficult despite his credentials.

Andy Flower remains a strong England candidate but Dinesh Karthik sees hurdles

Speaking on Sky Sports, Dinesh Karthik admitted that Andy Flower deserves to be among the contenders for the England role. At the same time, he also explained why he would be surprised if the former Zimbabwe captain actually accepted the offer.

“In all seriousness, I think he’ll be a great candidate,” Karthik said.

“He definitely should be one of the names thought of, but I would be very surprised if he took it, considering where England are and his packed schedule as well.”

Those comments carry significant weight considering Karthik spent an entire IPL campaign under Flower’s leadership. The pair were part of the coaching group and leadership setup that helped RCB script history by winning their first-ever IPL title in 2026.

Flower’s reputation as a coach has only grown stronger over the years. Apart from guiding England to major successes during his previous tenure, he has become one of the most sought-after coaches in franchise cricket across the globe. His success with RCB has only strengthened his credentials further.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has also publicly backed Flower for the position, pointing to his previous achievements with the national side.

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RCB contract could become the biggest obstacle for Andy Flower

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the England vacancy has been whether the ECB would allow Andy Flower to continue coaching RCB in the IPL while simultaneously managing England’s Test side.

Recent reports suggested such an arrangement could be considered. However, Dinesh Karthik questioned whether that would be practical given the increasingly crowded international and franchise cricket calendar.

He pointed towards the recent debate over player availability, especially when England had to deal with questions surrounding Jacob Bethell and Jofra Archer’s absence during the Test season.

“I read an article which said that England will be happy to accommodate IPL and then the rest of Test cricket, but with the schedule being the way it is… when Jacob Bethell didn’t come in for the first Test, Jofra Archer not being available, it kicked up a fuss, and there were plenty of people saying, ‘Why? How come one of the players is not there?'”

Karthik believes similar questions would inevitably arise if England appointed a head coach who was unavailable during key periods because of IPL commitments.

The issue becomes even more complicated because Flower already has a long-term association with RCB, making it difficult for either side to simply alter existing commitments.

Dinesh Karthik raises Ashes preparation concerns

Karthik also highlighted another crucial factor — England’s preparation for the Ashes.

He questioned whether England would be comfortable entering one of their biggest Test assignments without having their head coach available throughout the preparation period.

“With Andy Flower, with an already pre-signed contract with RCB, which would mean that he would miss parts of all those (Tests). Will it be okay for England in the preparation for the Ashes if they don’t have a coach for a Test match or two?”

The former India batter also referred to England’s scheduled Test against Bangladesh next May, which could potentially clash with the IPL.

“I heard there’s a Test match against Bangladesh in May next year, and if Andy Flower is doing RCB, that could be a challenge as well.”

Those scheduling concerns underline the growing challenge cricket boards face as franchise tournaments continue expanding across the calendar. While several international coaches already juggle franchise assignments, handling a full-time national coaching role alongside an IPL commitment presents a far bigger challenge.

For RCB, however, Karthik’s comments will come as encouraging news. Flower played a central role in ending one of the IPL’s longest title droughts, guiding Bengaluru to their maiden championship in 2026. Retaining that stability could prove crucial as the franchise looks to build on its historic triumph rather than start another rebuilding phase.

Although the ECB is expected to finalise Brendon McCullum’s successor in the coming months, Karthik’s assessment suggests that Andy Flower may not be ready to give up his successful stint with RCB just yet. Despite remaining one of the strongest candidates on paper, balancing England’s demanding Test calendar with franchise commitments appears easier said than done, making his continuation with Bengaluru the more likely outcome for now.