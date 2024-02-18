Strongest Karachi Kings Playing XI in PSL 2024 And All You Need To Know
Karachi Kings - Team Profile for PSL 2024
League: PSL 2024
Owner: Salman Iqbal
Captain: Shan Masood
Coach: Phil Simmons
Previous edition: 5th
Karachi Kings were one of the two teams not qualifying for the semifinal in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. They won only three of ten mandatory games and could attain six points. Karachi ended in the fifth position, just above Quetta Gladiators, and crashed out of the league.
As they enter a fresh season, Karachi Kings have made some vital changes, including a change in leadership. They have signed one of the most consistent batters of the tournament - Shan Masood - and anointed him their captain. Several personnel changes also exist as Karachi look to change its fortunes.
Phil Simmons will be the coach of the side. Simmons is a seasoned campaigner. Karachi will hope to perform better than the previous editions and take giant steps in the tournament.
Complete Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 2024
Shan Masood, Saad Baig, Anwar Ali, Mir Hamza, Shoaib Malik, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Amir Khan, Sirajuddin, Muhammad Akhlaq, Irfan Niazi, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Nawaz, Keiron Pollard, Zahid Mahmood, James Vince, Tim Seifert, Arafat Minhas, Leus du Plooy, Mohammad Rohid, Hasan Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Fawad Ali
Also Read: Strongest Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI in PSL 2024 And All You Need To Know
Strongest Karachi Kings Playing XI for PSL 2024
-
-
Shan Masood (c)
-
Saad Baig (wk)
-
Shoaib Malik
-
Mohammad Nawaz
-
Kieron Pollard
-
Daniel Sams
-
Hassan Ali
-
Mir Hamza
-
Tabraiz Shamsi
-
Mohammad Aamir Khan
The Spin Wizzzz 🌪️— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) December 5, 2023
Tabraiz Shamsi 🇿🇦 has officially signed up for the #HBLPSLDraft 🎉#HBLPSL9@shamsi90 pic.twitter.com/EWWJjlwbCQ
Strengths
-
Karachi Kings have two of the most consistent openers in James Vince and Shan Masood.
-
They have LHBs to split RHBs in the batting order.
-
They have depth in the batting unit, with Hassan Ali at No.8.
-
Karachi have plenty of options in both pace and spin departments.
Weaknesses
-
Despite having options, the bowling unit is not as strong quality-wise. The local and inexperienced players will have to do the heavy lifting in pace department.
-
Hasan Ali’s last few PSL seasons haven’t been as great.
-
Their crucial overseas players will be unavailable at different stages, and it will weaken them.
PSL 2024 Season Verdict for Karachi Kings
Karachi Kings have made plenty of changes from last season as they hope for new beginnings. They were mediocre in 2023. However, the squad looks much stronger this year, with some quality players on board, including the captain Shan Masood.
Shan Masood 2.0 and his story 👌🏼 #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #LQvMS @shani_official pic.twitter.com/dF79YxJULt— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 23, 2022
However, they haven’t plugged a few holes, and the opposition might exploit it. The bowling department, especially, is a massive concern. They can concede above-par totals in most games if the tracks remain similar to the last season.
However, Karachi Kings should do better than the previous season. They have some exciting youngsters to work with. But Karachi Kings might not qualify for the semifinal again.
FAQs
-
Who is the owner of the Karachi Kings Team?
Salman Iqbal is the owner of the Karachi Kings Team.
-
Who is playing in the Karachi Kings squad in PSL 2024?
The squad has big names like James Vince, Shan Masood, and Kieron Pollard. Apart from them, the likes of Arafat Minhas and Mohammad Aamir Khan will be among the players to watch out for this season.
-
Who is the coach of Karachi Kings?
Phil Simmons is the coach of the Karachi Kings.
-
Who is the captain of the Karachi Kings?
Shan Masood is the captain of the Karachi Kings.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.