Strongest Karachi Kings Playing XI in PSL 2024 And All You Need To Know

Karachi Kings - Team Profile for PSL 2024

League: PSL 2024

Owner: Salman Iqbal

Captain: Shan Masood

Coach: Phil Simmons

Previous edition: 5th

Karachi Kings were one of the two teams not qualifying for the semifinal in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. They won only three of ten mandatory games and could attain six points. Karachi ended in the fifth position, just above Quetta Gladiators, and crashed out of the league.

As they enter a fresh season, Karachi Kings have made some vital changes, including a change in leadership. They have signed one of the most consistent batters of the tournament - Shan Masood - and anointed him their captain. Several personnel changes also exist as Karachi look to change its fortunes.

Phil Simmons will be the coach of the side. Simmons is a seasoned campaigner. Karachi will hope to perform better than the previous editions and take giant steps in the tournament.

Complete Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 2024

Shan Masood, Saad Baig, Anwar Ali, Mir Hamza, Shoaib Malik, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Amir Khan, Sirajuddin, Muhammad Akhlaq, Irfan Niazi, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Nawaz, Keiron Pollard, Zahid Mahmood, James Vince, Tim Seifert, Arafat Minhas, Leus du Plooy, Mohammad Rohid, Hasan Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Fawad Ali

Strongest Karachi Kings Playing XI for PSL 2024

James Vince

Shan Masood (c)

Saad Baig (wk)

Shoaib Malik

Mohammad Nawaz

Kieron Pollard

Daniel Sams

Hassan Ali

Mir Hamza

Tabraiz Shamsi

Mohammad Aamir Khan

Strengths

Karachi Kings have two of the most consistent openers in James Vince and Shan Masood.

They have LHBs to split RHBs in the batting order.

They have depth in the batting unit, with Hassan Ali at No.8.

Karachi have plenty of options in both pace and spin departments.

Weaknesses

Despite having options, the bowling unit is not as strong quality-wise. The local and inexperienced players will have to do the heavy lifting in pace department.

Hasan Ali’s last few PSL seasons haven’t been as great.

Their crucial overseas players will be unavailable at different stages, and it will weaken them.

PSL 2024 Season Verdict for Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings have made plenty of changes from last season as they hope for new beginnings. They were mediocre in 2023. However, the squad looks much stronger this year, with some quality players on board, including the captain Shan Masood.

However, they haven’t plugged a few holes, and the opposition might exploit it. The bowling department, especially, is a massive concern. They can concede above-par totals in most games if the tracks remain similar to the last season.

However, Karachi Kings should do better than the previous season. They have some exciting youngsters to work with. But Karachi Kings might not qualify for the semifinal again.

FAQs

Who is the owner of the Karachi Kings Team?

Salman Iqbal is the owner of the Karachi Kings Team.

Who is playing in the Karachi Kings squad in PSL 2024?

The squad has big names like James Vince, Shan Masood, and Kieron Pollard. Apart from them, the likes of Arafat Minhas and Mohammad Aamir Khan will be among the players to watch out for this season.

Who is the coach of Karachi Kings?

Phil Simmons is the coach of the Karachi Kings.

Who is the captain of the Karachi Kings?

Shan Masood is the captain of the Karachi Kings.

