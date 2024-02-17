Strongest Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI in PSL 2024 And All You Need To Know

Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) were one of the four teams to qualify for the semifinal in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023.

The team has made some decent signings ahead of the season.

Peshawar Zalmi - Team Profile for PSL 2024

League: PSL 2024

Owner: Javed Afridi

Captain: Babar Azam

Coach: Daren Sammy

Previous edition: Eliminator 2

Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) were one of the four teams to qualify for the semifinal in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. They won five of the ten games and ended in the fourth position in the points table. They also defeated Islamabad United in Eliminator 1 but lost to Lahore Qalandars in Eliminator 2 and crashed out of the tournament.

PZ did well in patches but would be disappointed with their performance as a unit. They will look to improve and win more matches this season. The Zalmi will be led by Babar Azam.

Daren Sammy will again bring his vast experience to the group. The team has made some decent signings ahead of the season. Peshawar Zalmi has some massive names to build on.

Complete Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 2024

Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Arshad Iqbal, Gus Atkinson, Haseebullah, Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Mohammad Zeeshan, Waqar Salamkheil, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob, Luke Wood, Sufiyan Muqeem

Strongest Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI for PSL 2024

Saim Ayub

Babar Azam (c)

Mohammad Haris

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk)

Rovman Powell

Asif Ali

Aamer Jamal

Naveen-ul-Haq

Gus Atkinson

Arif Yaqoob

Salman Irshad

Strengths

Peshawar Zalmi has one of the strongest domestic batting units in the competition.

There is enough firepower in the middle order, with the likes of Cadmore, Powell, and Asif capable of scoring quickly.

Gus Atkinson’s pace will be handy if the tracks are as flat as the previous season.

Weaknesses

The batting unit is one-dimensional, with only LHB in the main XI.

With Naveen-ul-Haq at No.8, the tail seems long. Further, Asif Ali has been inconsistent, and Aamer Jamal hasn’t done anything significant.

Barring Gus Atkinson, the bowling attack looks bleak, especially the spin department. Yaqoob hasn’t played in PSL yet.

The unavailability of Gus Atkinson in the initial phase will weaken their bowling further.

PSL 2024 Season Verdict for Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi have an exciting batting unit. There is plenty of potential in that batting unit to tear apart any bowling attack on their day. A few also bring a wealth of experience.

However, the bowling attack is a major concern. It’s hard to find a match-winner in that department. Given the kind of decks PSL had last season, the Zalmi might end up conceding above par in most games.

The batting will have to do the heavy lifting. The squad doesn’t look promising overall. Peshawar Zalmi might not qualify for the semifinal this season.

FAQs

Who is the owner of the Peshawar Zalmi Team?

Javed Afridi is the owner of the Peshawar Zalmi Team.

Who is playing in the Peshawar Zalmi squad in PSL 2024?

The squad has big names like Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, and Rovman Powell. Apart from them, the likes of Aamer Jamal and Arif Yaqoob will be among the players to watch out for this season.

Who is the coach of Peshawar Zalmi?

Daren Sammy is the coach of Peshawar Zalmi.

Who is the captain of Peshawar Zalmi?

Babar Azam is the captain of Peshawar Zalmi.

