Strongest Lahore Qalandars Playing XI in PSL 2024 And All You Need To Know

Lahore Qalandars - Team Profile for PSL 2024

League: PSL 2024

Owner: Rana Brothers

Captain: Shaheen Afridi

Coach: Aqib Javed

Previous edition: Winner

Lahore Qalandars won their second consecutive title last season and will land in the tournament as one of the favourites again in PSL 2024. They have a number of match-winners for all roles in the squad, with a nice blend of local and overseas stars. Shaheen Afridi will lead the pack again, as the Qalandars hope to make it a hat-trick of titles.

They were the most consistent team in PSL 2023, winning seven of 10 matches to lead the points table. Their performance was unsurprising since they are laced with T20 globetrotters with vast experience. Like the previous edition, Lahore will be a team to beat this year.

Aqib Javed will be at the helm again. They have among the finest Pakistan’s talents, who have been a regular in the national side. However, the Qalandars will miss the services of Rashid Khan, who is recovering after back surgery.

Complete Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 2024

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Sahibzada Farhan, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Ahsan Bhatti, Dan Lawrence (partially unavailable), Jahandad Kahn, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tayyab Abbas, Mirza Baig, Syed Faridoun

Strongest Lahore Qalandars Playing XI for PSL 2024

Fakhar Zaman

Mirza Baig

Abdullah Shafique

Rassie van der Dussen

Shai Hope (wk)

Kamran Ghulam

Sikandar Raza

David Wiese

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c)

Haris Rauf

Zaman Khan

Strengths

Lahore Qalandars have a tremendous depth in the batting unit, with Shaheen Shah Afridi batting at No.9.

They have experienced batters, bowlers and all-rounders in the strongest XI, with rich international and franchise cricket experience.

Lahore Qalandars have arguably the best pace battery.

Lahore Qalandars have among the strongest domestic cores in the competition.

Weaknesses

Lahore Qalandars’ batting unit is one-dimensional, with Fakhar Zaman the only LHB in the batting unit of the strongest XI.

While Fakhar Zaman did well last season, his partner, Mirza Baig, didn’t have a great season, failing to provide stable starts. That might be an area of concern.

Shai Hope might not be a decent option at No.5 in T20s.

Haris Rauf’s recent form hasn’t been promising.

Rashid Khan’s absence has depleted Lahore’s spin bowling attack, with no quality wrist-spinner in the squad.

PSL 2024 Season Verdict for Lahore Qalandars

Undoubtedly, Lahore Qalandars will be a team to watch in PSL 2024. They haven’t tinkered much with the squad this season. While Rashid Khan’s absence is a massive blow, the Qalandars have pacers to cover it.

The balance of the squad looks decent. While there are a few loopholes, Lahore have match-winners for specific roles. All in all, some top-notch cricket will be on display every time the defending champions take the field.

Much will depend on how their famed pace trio steps up, especially away from home. Lahore Qalandars should comfortably qualify for the next round. There are high chances of them defending their title again.

FAQs

Who is the owner of the Lahore Qalandars Team?

Rana Brothers is the owner of the Lahore Qalandars Team.

Who is playing in the Lahore Qalandars squad in PSL 2024?

The squad has big names like Fakhar Zaman, Sikandar Raza, and Shaheen Afridi. Apart from them, the likes of Mirza Baig and Abdullah Shafique will be among the players to watch out for this season.

Who is the coach of Lahore Qalandars?

Aqib Javed is the coach of the Lahore Qalandars.

Who is the captain of Lahore Qalandars?

Shaheen Shah Afridi is the captain of the Lahore Qalandars.

