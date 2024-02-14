'They gave me Rs 1400' - Varun Chakravarthy on his acting experience in Tamil movie

In an exclusive chat with CricXtasy, Varun opened up about his acting stint before he turned to professional cricket.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy is a man of many talents. While almost everybody knows the fact that Varun is an architect turned cricketer, not many know the fact that he has also been an actor.

The 32-year-old, who was retained by the KKR franchise for the upcoming IPL 2024 season, has featured in the Tamil cricket movie titled Jeeva. In an exclusive chat with CricXtasy, Varun opened up about his acting stint before he turned to professional cricket.

The KKR spinner said, "After my 25th birthday, I was exploring in the film industry and I wanted to be an assistant director and I talked to many people. I got to know that there was a movie happening based on cricket near my house. At that time I was not playing professional cricket, only tennis ball cricket so I thought I'll try my luck.

He added, "I did not get to work as assistant director but i acted in the movie in 2-3 scenes. They paid me INR 1400 per day and it was a big thing for me back then."

Varun Chakravarthy will once again hope to weave his magic in the IPL 2024 season and help KKR in their bid to secure the title for a third time. KKR will also be extremely happy with Chakravarthy's recent form.

In the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, he finished with 19 wickets in the tournament, going at an average of 13.05. Chakravarthy will be looking to carry his form forward into IPL 2024 and eventually stake his claim for a berth in India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad.

