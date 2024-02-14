EXCLUSIVE: 'Thank God he has retired now' - Varun Chakravarthy names the toughest batter he has bowled to

Speaking about his exploits in IPL in an exclusive interview with CricXtasy, Varun revealed the toughest batter he has bowled to in his career so far.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy will once again hope to spin his web after being retained by the franchise for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season.

Varun was a key cog in KKR's runners-up finish in the IPL 2021 edition, finishing with 18 wickets. Following his impeccable show, he was included in India's squad for the 2021 T20 WC. However, he failed to replicate his form and was eventually dropped from the national side.

The dip in his performance continued into IPL 2022, where he took only six wickets but Varun gave a testament to his mettle and came back stronger in IPL 2023 bagging 19 wickets.

Over the years playing in IPL, Chakravarthy has built a reputation for taking big wickets in crucial moments and providing important breakthroughs.

Varun Chakravarthy names the toughest batter he has bowled to

Speaking about his exploits in IPL in an exclusive interview with CricXtasy, Varun revealed the toughest batter he has bowled to in his career so far. Varun Chakravarthy named West Indies' legendary T20 opener Chris Gayle, who used to light up the IPL with his flurry of sixes and his pomp.

Chakravarthy bowled to Gayle at the twilight of his illustrious career when the mighty 'Universe Boss' turned out for Punjab Kings (PBKS) before bidding farewell to T20's biggest carnival.

Varun said, "Chris Gayle. Thank God he is retired right now! He is chilling and making video songs. He is again an absolute Rockstar, the Universe Boss! It's just so tough to bowl to him. The way he stands, it just feels like he is going to come and cut your neck or something! He looks just so massive when you bowl and stand opposite to him."

Chakravarthy had been seen in excellent form in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy as well. The 32-year-old picked up 19 wickets in the tournament, going at an average of 13.05. Chakravarthy will be looking to carry his form forward into IPL 2024 now, which could eventually help him in getting a berth in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

