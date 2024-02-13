EXCLUSIVE: 'Spread rumours to sideline me' - Varun Chakravarthy makes stunning revelation on Indian team snub

CricXtasy had an exclusive interview with Varun Chakravarthy, where he made a stunning revelation following his maiden World Cup campaign.

Varun Chakravarthy took the Indian Premier League (IPL) stage by storm in his first two full seasons. While he made his IPL debut in 2019 for Punjab Kings (PBKS), Varun featured in a solitary game that year and got consistent chances from next season for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

In IPL 2020, he played 13 matches and snared 17 wickets at 18.35 runs apiece while conceding runs at a measly rate of 6.84. Next season, Varun featured in all 17 games, taking 18 wickets at a strike rate of 22.66, and he was pivotal in KKR’s successful campaign, as they ended as runners-up in 2021.

His consistent performances earned him a spot in the T20 World Cup 2021, and while he bowled well, Varun didn’t pick any wicket in the three games he played in the tournament. Therefore, the mystery spinner was dropped from the national squad and hasn’t played for India since then.

Also Read: 'Our generation is blessed' - Delhi Capitals pacer talks about the importance of WPL and Women’s U19 WC exposure

In an exclusive interview with CricXtasy, Varun Chakravarthy made a stunning revelation about his Indian team snub following his maiden World Cup campaign. He disclosed that someone may have spread rumours about his injury to sideline him from the national team.

“It was very tough because right after I finished the World Cup, it was not a big injury; it was a very small injury. It just took me two or three weeks to be back on track, but after that, I got sidelined, and people kept giving the same excuse that I am injured, but on the other hand, I was not injured all that while. I don’t know, [if] it was just a rumour, or someone just wanting to spread this news about me so that they can sideline me. But that’s how life is; it is unfair. It was very hard on me.”

🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨



'𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐨𝐫 𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐞' - 𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐮𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐲 🗣️@DaminiBasu 🎙️



Full video out on YouTube soon 📽️ #exclusive #varunchakravarthy #kkr pic.twitter.com/ayTCZDHASi — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) February 13, 2024

What happened after the 2021 T20 World Cup affected me: Varun Chakravarthy

Like any other cricketer, it was hard for Varun Chakravarthy to be sidelined despite consistent returns. Chakravarthy admitted what happened after the World Cup “got within him”, and he became desperate to return to the Indian side.

“IPL 2022 was not a great season because what happened in 2021 after the World Cup got within me, and I was very desperate to be back in the Indian side. So I wanted to prove to everyone. I was being very desperate. I started changing many things in my bowling, which finally affected my mental peace, and I was not able to do my normal bowling also. So that IPL was bad for me.”

The 32-year-old added that he took some time off from the game to reflect on things going wrong with him. According to Varun, he “understands how things work” and is not desperate anymore.

Telegram Group Join Now

“I took time off, and I understood what was happening with me. Now, it’s all cool; I am not desperate anymore. I know how things work. Even the best of the best - there is news that they are going to sideline that person, so who am I? I don’t have any expectations. Let’s see whatever comes my way - I will do my best.

On being asked what keeps him motivated, Varun replied that one has to accept the reality. Varun said that he has managed to get on with that rumour now.

“The best thing is to accept the reality. There’s no one out there in the competitive world who is going to really help you or think good for you. Everyone has their own competition; everyone has their own struggles. I can’t go run behind people and cry to them, ‘Why are you not picking me? I am feeling bad; I am feeling depressed. I won’t come to this match.’ It’s not professional. The best thing I can do is just turn up for the matches, do my best, and rest, leave it to the almighty, and whatever happens, happens. The rumours - it did create a very big dent in my career, but I have just accepted it.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.