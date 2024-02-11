'Our generation is blessed' - Delhi Capitals pacer talks about the importance of WPL and Women’s U19 WC exposure

Women’s cricket is in the best condition at the moment, with players getting ample exposure at every stage.

Numerous women cricketers from India and overseas have praised WPL, and the quality of cricket in the maiden edition was top-class.

Women's cricket is in the best condition at the moment, with players getting ample exposure at every stage. The domestic circuit has developed massively, with women cricketers getting plenty of matches before breaking to the national side.

There is a dedicated Women’s U-19 World Cup for young cricketers to get used to high-octane games from their initial phase. However, the most significant development in Indian women’s cricket has been the introduction of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

WPL has been a revelation in women’s cricket, providing a high-class platform for domestic players to showcase their superior talent. It has also given financial security to women cricketers, enabling them to work harder towards their game without thinking about financial struggles.

As the second season is about to begin, the quality is expected to get even better, with players more trained and suited to lock horns.

Titas Sadhu talks about the importance of WPL and Women’s U19 WC exposure

Titas Sadhu talked about a range of things, including WPL and its importance, in an exclusive interaction with CricXtasy. According to Sadhu, their generation is blessed because they have plenty of exposure to prepare themselves.

“I think everyone knew that this was going to happen one day or the other. We are very grateful; we are blessed, really, because we got the U-19, that international exposure, and just after that, we got a tournament like WPL in quick succession. People are seeing us; people know us. And just then, the WPL auction comes up, and I get picked by DC. It was very fortunate for us that it fell into place.”

Titas later added that training in the DC camp helped her improve massively, and she changed after joining them.

“If you see later on in my career, throughout that year, being there and learning so much, I changed a lot after WPL. I became different and matured throughout that tournament. That helped me a lot.”

