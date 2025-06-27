UP Warriorz Sideline Jon Lewis After Three-Year Association Ahead of WPL 2026

UP Warriorz finished last in the WPL 2025.
UP Warriorz (UPW) on Friday have parted ways with head coach Jon Lewis, ending the three-year association with the franchise. The decision came on the back of their forgettable Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 as they finished last in the points table. The Warriorz managed just three wins and six points in eight games.
The franchise took to their Instagram handle to announce the news. They posted a reel featuring Lewis giving a motivational message.
“From day one, you believed in us. Through the highs, the learnings, and everything in between. Thank You, Coach Jon Lewis, for leading with heart, calm, and belief. You will always be a part of the Warriorz Family,” the caption read.
Lewis joined the Warriorz in the inaugural season of the cash-rich league and guided the side to the WPL playoffs. However, they were outclassed by the eventual winners, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians (MI) in the eliminator. Contrastingly, UPW finished fourth in the second season.
The WPL 2025 season was a mix of highs and lows. UPW hold the record for the highest team total of 225, forged against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. On the other hand, skipper Alyssa Healy missed the entire season due to injury. India’s prolific all-rounder Deepti Sharma led the side in her absence. But, she couldn’t change the fate of the side.
Overall, UP Warriorz have won just nine out of 25 matches across three seasons under Lewis’ guidance. The team will begin a fresh tenure with another head coach for the upcoming WPL 2026.
Lewis was also the England women’s team head coach. However, he stepped down from the role after Australia clinched the Ashes with 16 wins to nil earlier this year.
The former pacer represented England in one Test, 13 ODIs, and two T20Is. He has managed just 25 wickets across formats. However, he finished his career as a domestic legend with over 1,150-plus wickets and over 5,000 runs to his name across formats. He was a consistent wicket-taker for Gloucestershire, in the main, and Surrey and Sussex, before he ended his playing career in 2014.
