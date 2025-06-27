News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
UP Warriorz Jon Lewis WPL 2025
womens-premier-league-wpl

UP Warriorz Sideline Jon Lewis After Three-Year Association Ahead of WPL 2026

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: June 27, 2025
3 min read

UP Warriorz finished last in the WPL 2025.

UP Warriorz Jon Lewis WPL 2025

UP Warriorz (UPW) on Friday have parted ways with head coach Jon Lewis, ending the three-year association with the franchise. The decision came on the back of their forgettable Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 as they finished last in the points table. The Warriorz managed just three wins and six points in eight games.

Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Maiwand Champions MDS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Namibia
Assam tour of Namibia, 2025
Namibia NAM

301/5

Assam ASM

115/1

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
A4 Power Strikers APS

104/10

Pruthvi Panthers PRP

90/3

Pruthvi Panthers beat A4 Power Strikers by 7 wickets (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
Alembic Warriors ALW

Ami Super Avengers ASA

15/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 06:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers LSKT

145/7

Adamas Howrah Warriors AHWS

156/7

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
Harbour Diamonds HDS

Murshidabad Kings MUKS

163/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 07:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
Murshidabad Kueens Womens MK-W

110/5

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Womens LSKT-W

114/6

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Womens won by 4 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
Sobisco Smashers Malda Womens SSM-W

115/6

Harbour Diamonds Womens HD-W

110/10

Sobisco Smashers Malda Womens beat Harbour Diamonds Womens by 5 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Womens LSKT-W

Sobisco Smashers Malda Womens SSM-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
Hadley's Empire XI HEXI

89/4

Vantaa Vipers VTV

86/8

Hadley’s Empire XI beat Vantaa Vipers by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
BTCC Dark Knights BDK

122/5

Greater Helsinki Markhors GHM

125/4

Greater Helsinki Markhors beat BTCC Dark Knights by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
BTCC Dark Knights BDK

154/3

Hadley's Empire XI HEXI

157/3

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
Greater Helsinki Markhors GHM

124/10

Hadley's Empire XI HEXI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Empire Lionesses Women EL-W

SKK Women SKK-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 01:45 PM IST
PCS Women PCS-W

Oulu CC Women OCC-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Oulu CC Women OCC-W

Empire Lionesses Women EL-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 05:45 PM IST
SKK Women SKK-W

PCS Women PCS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 07:45 PM IST
PCS Women PCS-W

Empire Lionesses Women EL-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
England U19 ENGU19

174/10

India U19 INDU19

155/4

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 07:00 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Lexus LEX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Team TGS TGS

Gulf Cable GUC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Thunder Cats B THUB

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Reds MR

109/10

Malaysia Blues MB

113/6

Malaysia Blues beat Malaysia Reds by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Blues MB

Malaysia Reds MR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

213/4

Washington Freedom WAF

214/5

Washington Freedom beat Los Angeles Knight Riders by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Seattle Orcas SOR

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 01:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

Seattle Orcas SOR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Pakyong XI PYXI

86/0

Avengers C C AVECC

84/10

Pakyong XI beat Avengers C C by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Royal North Brothers RNB

103/9

Yuksom Capitals YUC

106/2

Yuksom Capitals beat Royal North Brothers by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Irises Cricket Club IRSCC

Alpine Sporting Club ALSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Black Eagle SAP BES

Cricket Association Of Tathangchen CAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Bulawayo
South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

Fixtures
Toss – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Calabash Giants CBG

Whiptail Smashers WTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Chepauk Super Gillies CSG

Siechem Madurai Panthers MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Lyca Kovai Kings LKK

Salem Spartans SMS

Fixtures Standings

The franchise took to their Instagram handle to announce the news. They posted a reel featuring Lewis giving a motivational message.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

“From day one, you believed in us. Through the highs, the learnings, and everything in between. Thank You, Coach Jon Lewis, for leading with heart, calm, and belief. You will always be a part of the Warriorz Family,” the caption read.

UP Warriorz Part Ways with Jon Lewis

Lewis joined the Warriorz in the inaugural season of the cash-rich league and guided the side to the WPL playoffs. However, they were outclassed by the eventual winners, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians (MI) in the eliminator. Contrastingly, UPW finished fourth in the second season.

The WPL 2025 season was a mix of highs and lows. UPW hold the record for the highest team total of 225, forged against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. On the other hand, skipper Alyssa Healy missed the entire season due to injury. India’s prolific all-rounder Deepti Sharma led the side in her absence. But, she couldn’t change the fate of the side.

Overall, UP Warriorz have won just nine out of 25 matches across three seasons under Lewis’ guidance. The team will begin a fresh tenure with another head coach for the upcoming WPL 2026.

ALSO READ:

Jon Lewis’ Career

Lewis was also the England women’s team head coach. However, he stepped down from the role after Australia clinched the Ashes with 16 wins to nil earlier this year.

The former pacer represented England in one Test, 13 ODIs, and two T20Is. He has managed just 25 wickets across formats. However, he finished his career as a domestic legend with over 1,150-plus wickets and over 5,000 runs to his name across formats. He was a consistent wicket-taker for Gloucestershire, in the main, and Surrey and Sussex, before he ended his playing career in 2014. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Jon Lewis
UP Warriorz
WPL 2025
WPL 2026
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Mumbai indians wpl title winners wpl 2025 miw vs dcw harmanpreet kaur

WPL Title Winners: Mumbai Indians Win WPL 2025 to Grab Second Women’s Premier League Title

Mumbai Indians have now won two WPL titles in three seasons.
March 16, 2025
CX Staff Writer
Did Meg Lanning Make An Error at The WPL 2025 Final Toss? Harmanpreet Kaur Reveals Advantage of Batting First

Did Meg Lanning Make An Error at The WPL 2025 Final Toss? Harmanpreet Kaur Reveals Advantage of Batting First

DC skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl first.
March 15, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Where To Watch the DC vs MI WPL 2025 Final

Where To Watch the DC vs MI WPL 2025 Final? Live Streaming, Broadcast Details for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match on 15/03/2025

Viewers can watch the DC vs MI WPL 2025 Final live telecast on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network.
March 15, 2025
Sagar Paul
Harmanpreet Kaur WPL 2025

‘It’s only about…’: Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur speaks ahead of WPL 2025 final against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning spoke ahead of Saturday's WPL 2025 final.
March 14, 2025
Vishnu PN

Big Blow for Gujarat Giants, West Indies star ruled out of WPL 2025 Eliminator with late injury

The winner of this match will face Delhi Capitals for the WPL 2025 Final.
March 13, 2025
Disha Asrani

Meet Bharti Fulmali: The Gujarat Giants Batter Who Almost Took the Game Away from Mumbai Indians in WPL 2025

Bharti Fulmali's knock cost MI a direct entry to the final spot in WPL 2025.
March 13, 2025
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.